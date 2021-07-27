12-run first inning powers Camanche into state semifinals

CARROLL, Iowa — Its football season ended in November with a continuous clock loss in the UNI-Dome. Its basketball season concluded in March with a double-digit setback at Wells Fargo Arena.
Camanche was on the other end of a state tournament whupping Tuesday evening.
Even before Denver could register an out in a Class 2A state baseball quarterfinal, Camanche had erupted for a dozen runs and 10 hits.
“Never in my life have I been part of something like that,” senior outfielder Kyle DeWeerdt said.
Third-seeded Camanche clobbered Denver 18-1 in four innings at Merchants Park for the program’s first state tournament victory in 34 years.
“We had yet to make any real noise at a state tournament,” junior infielder Mike Delzell said. “We got blown out at the Dome and a (16-point) loss in basketball, so to come out here and do that is really special. It is good to be on the other end of that.”
The first inning lasted 42 minutes as the first 13 batters for Camanche reached.
Tucker Dickherber, DeWeerdt and Delzell — the top three hitters in the Indians’ order — were a collective 11-for-12 with 10 runs and eight RBIs.
“I don’t know if I’ve ever played a game where I’ve batted two times in the first inning,” Dickherber said. “That was crazy and extremely special.
“I think it was a mentality switch. We’ve been to state tournaments and come up short, but we all want to come out and do something this time. That’s exactly what we showed.”
Camanche (24-6) faces second-seeded Centerville (20-14) in the semifinals around 8 p.m. Wednesday.
“We’re going to keep riding that high,” Delzell said. “We don’t have time to rest. We just need to keep trusting our approaches and keep the momentum going.”
Denver (18-19) actually led in the game. The Cyclones scored an unearned run in the top half of the first.
Then, Camanche’s bats exploded.
Dickherber led off with a single. DeWeerdt singled. Delzell singled. Mason Byrns walked. Brayden Lodge singled. Zach Erwin walked. Kaiden Jenkins singled. Mason Duritza reached on an error.
By that point, it was 6-1.
“I can’t say I expected us to do exactly that, but I knew something like that could eventually come,” Delzell said. “Our guys are all confident at the plate. It is good to see us peak right now.”
Even when Denver pulled starter Bryce Phelps, the hit parade continued.
Logan Shaw singled. Dickherber singled. DeWeerdt singled. Delzell blasted a three-run triple. Byrns singled.
You get the idea.
“I kept looking up at the scoreboard and there were no outs,” Camanche coach Darryl Cochran said. “It was a relief to get up early. That gave us a lot of confidence.”
The 18 runs were the most in a state tournament game since Clear Lake recorded 20 in a semifinal rout over Davis County in 2015. Camanche has scored 39 runs in its last three outings.
The Indians took two rounds of batting practice before the game, one Tuesday morning in an indoor facility at Carroll Kuemper and then a round near Merchants Park before the game.
They hadn't done that all season.
“Coach really wanted to get us up in the morning and get us going, get us moving so we weren’t tired for this game,” DeWeerdt said.
Cochran and his staff tried to break up the monotony.
“We gave them a little competition, a couple little drills to make it fun,” he said.
Garrett Schultz pitched all four innings to record the win. The sophomore allowed four hits, struck out two and walked none.
Cochran contemplated taking Schultz out after building the big cushion to possibly have him available for a title game on Thursday, but decided against it.
“We came in with a plan and we’re going to stick with it,” Cochran said.
Erwin or Byrns is expected to start Wednesday’s semifinal game.
The Indians are in the Final Four for the first time since their state championship season in 1987.
“It is a great time to be hot,” Dickherber said. “I’m excited to see how far we can take this thing.”