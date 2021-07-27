12-run first inning powers Camanche into state semifinals

You get the idea.

“I kept looking up at the scoreboard and there were no outs,” Camanche coach Darryl Cochran said. “It was a relief to get up early. That gave us a lot of confidence.”

The 18 runs were the most in a state tournament game since Clear Lake recorded 20 in a semifinal rout over Davis County in 2015. Camanche has scored 39 runs in its last three outings.

The Indians took two rounds of batting practice before the game, one Tuesday morning in an indoor facility at Carroll Kuemper and then a round near Merchants Park before the game.

They hadn't done that all season.

“Coach really wanted to get us up in the morning and get us going, get us moving so we weren’t tired for this game,” DeWeerdt said.

Cochran and his staff tried to break up the monotony.

“We gave them a little competition, a couple little drills to make it fun,” he said.

Garrett Schultz pitched all four innings to record the win. The sophomore allowed four hits, struck out two and walked none.