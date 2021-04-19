5-0 Rocks rally late for big baseball win over Rockridge

For the first time in nearly two years, the Rockridge baseball team got to take the field, and the Rockets' excitement showed in the early innings on a chilly Monday afternoon.
But after Rockridge went up three runs after three innings, a Rock Island club with four games already under its collective belt generated plenty of excitement with its offense. An eight-run explosion in the bottom of the sixth capped a big day at the plate for the Rocks as they rolled to a 14-6 non-conference victory at the Rock Island High School diamond.
"We actually did a lot of running (pre-game); we didn't get to take a lot of batting practice, and at first we were a little lackadaisical taking fastballs in the strike zone," said Rock Island coach Jake Scudder.
The Rocks sent 11 batters to the plate to produce their eight runs. A three-run homer by first baseman Julian Harris was the big blow.
An RBI double by catcher Eli Boeye (2-for-2) got the inning going, and a two-run single from shortstop Zach DeMarlie and second baseman Colton Sigel's RBI knock capped the uprising as the Rocks ran their perfect start to 5-0.
"We started off slow in the first few innings," said Boeye, "but once we started hitting the fastball, that was huge for us. We were set. We definitely needed to get a big inning and put the seal on it."
Especially considering the Rocks found themselves looking at a 3-0 deficit at the midway point of Monday's contest.
In the top of the first, Rockridge took advantage of three walks and a wild pitch by Rocky starter Hunter Melody to score its first two runs, with Kaleb Sprott drawing a bases-loaded walk and T.J. Ulfig scoring on the errant pitch. Two innings later, a Tyler Hendley RBI groundout had the Rockets up by three.
"Every team in its first game is excited to get going, and after not playing for two years, our guys were pretty excited in the first few innings," said Rockridge coach Josh Gibbs, a 2006 Rock Island HS graduate who was returning to his old prep stomping grounds Monday.
Rock Island drew even with three runs in the fourth against Rockridge relief pitcher Elijah Frere, who had came on after Hendley tossed three innings of one-hit baseball. A two-out RBI double by Tyler Hansen capped the fourth-inning rally.
That opened the door to a three-run fifth for the hosts, with an RBI single by Conner DiIulio (3-for-4) sandwiched between sacrifice flies by Mateo Pena and DeMarlie (2-for-3, four RBIs). Rockridge kept at it, though, closing the gap to 6-5 in the top of the sixth when Major Chisholm scored on a walk and Nolan Thomas singled in Aiden Leemans.
"I'm not surprised to have some mistakes in the first game," said Gibbs. "The guys fought hard. That's the most important thing."
However, Rocky's final outburst of offense effectively decided the game.
"We definitely needed to get those two runs back, and get ourselves some more space with some insurance runs," DeMarlie said. "It felt like early on, we weren't getting on the fastball. The second time around after they changed pitchers, we were able to get on it."
Rock Island's bullpen trio of McCree DeVoss, Owen Michaels and Nick Janssen combined to hold the Rockets to three runs on three hits over the final four innings, with DeVoss picking up the victory.
"That was (DeVoss's) first time out today," said Scudder. "We got some guys in there out of the bullpen, and they stepped up."