5-0 Rocks rally late for big baseball win over Rockridge

For the first time in nearly two years, the Rockridge baseball team got to take the field, and the Rockets' excitement showed in the early innings on a chilly Monday afternoon.

But after Rockridge went up three runs after three innings, a Rock Island club with four games already under its collective belt generated plenty of excitement with its offense. An eight-run explosion in the bottom of the sixth capped a big day at the plate for the Rocks as they rolled to a 14-6 non-conference victory at the Rock Island High School diamond.

"We actually did a lot of running (pre-game); we didn't get to take a lot of batting practice, and at first we were a little lackadaisical taking fastballs in the strike zone," said Rock Island coach Jake Scudder.

The Rocks sent 11 batters to the plate to produce their eight runs. A three-run homer by first baseman Julian Harris was the big blow.

An RBI double by catcher Eli Boeye (2-for-2) got the inning going, and a two-run single from shortstop Zach DeMarlie and second baseman Colton Sigel's RBI knock capped the uprising as the Rocks ran their perfect start to 5-0.