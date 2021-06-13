'A baseball family:' Rice brothers instrumental in Leafs' run to Supers

As two of the top pitchers for the Leafs, with Carson Rice posting a 5-1 record while splitting time between the mound and center field and Charlie going 6-3 while alternating between pitching and the middle infield, being together for this historic run has been the best part.

"It's been a lot of fun, and I'm glad we've gotten to do this together," Charlie Rice said. "Not just the two of us, but our whole senior class. We missed a year of varsity baseball (in 2020) that we're never going to get back, so it's nice to be able to do it one last time.

"To both be able to come back and to make a run like this, it's been fun. We didn't play up to our true caliber during the regular season, but we knew we were capable of doing this."

In addition to the friendly sibling rivalry with their older brother, who was on hand for last Friday's dominating victory over the Dukes in the 3A sectional title game, the twins do their best to spur each other on.

"It's a fun rivalry," Charlie said. "We definitely push each other and try to be better than the other."

An added reward for the Rice brothers and their teammates is the chance to play on their home field at Richmond Hill Park for the third straight time.