Two years ago, the Annawan-Wethersfield baseball co-op achieved a high-water mark for the program.

After winning their first Illinois regional championship since 2013, the Titans kept on going and captured their first sectional-title plaque before falling just one win short of a Class 1A state tournament appearance.

Fresh from winning its second 1A regional crown in three seasons, Annawan-Wethersfield (19-9) is entertaining visions of another run similar to '21.

"We do have a lot of kids who remember the run we made that year," said A-W coach Pat Keane, who led the Titans to the Elite Eight in his debut season, "and they're anxious to give this another shot. We even had a walk-off win during that run, and we had one last Saturday."

Last Saturday was the Williamsfield regional championship game in which A-W faced Lincoln Trail Conference rival Ridgewood. Down by seven runs at one point, the Titans rallied with four runs in the sixth inning and four in the bottom of the seventh to pull out a 10-9 win.

After a bases-loaded walk made it a two-run game, sophomore Zeb Rashid belted a two-run double to tie the score. Freshman Maddux Heitzler then came up with one out and singled in Kellan Keane with the winner.

"That brought back memories of 2021," said Coach Keane. "When something happens and you come close to getting beat, you hope for good things to happen and to get a second chance. Down 9-2 going to the bottom of the sixth, it didn't look too good for us.

"Then we came back, and now we have a second chance at this."

However, Keane was quick to give credit to the Spartans for the battle they gave his club.

"All credit to Ridgewood. They came out and outplayed us through the first five innings," he said. "They were well-prepared, and they played well."

A-W's regional championship comes in the wake of a first-place finish in the Lincoln Trail's East Division, where the Titans ran the table with a 10-0 conference record.

Now, Annawan-Wethersfield finds itself headed to Illinois Wesleyan University's Jack Horenberger Field in Bloomington for the sectional round and a 4:30 p.m. Wednesday matchup with a Heyworth club that comes in at 14-20.

However, Keane is applying the old maxim about not judging a book by its cover when it comes to the Hornets.

"We know their record is misleading," he said. "They play in a tough conference (the Heart of Illinois) and have a schedule full of good teams in both 1A and 2A. By this point, everyone you're going to play is a good team. We'll have to play well.

"But we've had our close call, and now we've got a little luck on our side. Hopefully we can run it into next week."