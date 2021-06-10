A-W one win from first sectional title

"He came into a 3-0 game and pitched his tail off," said Keane. "I went back and forth on starting him, but being a freshman, I thought it might be too big a situation to put him into. After we got down by three runs, I ended up throwing Dillon into the fire, and he came up big.

"He thrived in the situation and kept them at three runs, and we kept saying, we've got to score him some runs."

Senior Coltin Quagliano and another freshman, Colin Hornback, have been instrumental both on the mound and at the plate in getting A-W to place it last visited back in 2013, when it lost to Eureka in the Class 2A sectional title game following a run of three straight 1A sectional semifinal setbacks.

Hornback sports a 4-0 record with a 1.99 earned-run average and 28 strikeouts and is batting .317 with 13 runs and 15 RBIs, while Quagliano sports a .548 average with 19 runs and 24 RBIs to go with his 2-3 pitching mark, 1.91 ERA and 50 strikeouts.

Junior Cole Troxell (.323, 11 runs, 12 RBIs) and Merrick (.288, 15 runs, 15 RBIs) add further punch to the A-W lineup.