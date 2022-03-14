A-W Titans ready to roll after 2021's Elite Eight run

Prior to last spring, nearly 10 years had passed since the Annawan-Wethersfield baseball co-op had postseason success.

Not only did the 2021 Titans bring home their first regional-title plaque since 2013, they kept on going and captured the program's first sectional championship.

With several key performers from last year's club back along with a solid group of promising newcomers, A-W is looking to show that last season's Elite Eight run was not a one-year wonder.

"I wasn't sure what to expect last season, so to say I was surprised," said Titans coach Pat Keane, whose debut season in the A-W dugout also included a runner-up finish in the Lincoln Trail Conference race.

Finishing with a 10-3 LTC mark, the 15-8 Titans were in a virtual tie for second place with Ridgewood in a COVID-altered campaign as the Spartans posted an 11-4 conference record.

"We weren't playing great at the beginning, but it was that way with a lot of teams, since we were all just coming out of football," Keane added. "It turned out a lot better than I anticipated."

Annawan-Wethersfield's run ended roughly with an 11-1, five-inning loss to Mount Pulaski in the Normal Super-Sectional. However, the excitement of last spring continues to linger.

"It's got them motivated to want to do better and go further," Keane said. "It really inspired them. We lost four seniors that all played a big role, but otherwise, last year we were mainly freshman and sophomore heavy, with a couple of juniors.

"The kids have gotten bigger and stronger, and they've put in the work. I think we're going to have a good run for the next few years. We're all excited to see what we can do; there's a lot of enthusiasm for this year."

Among the top returners for A-W this spring are senior outfielder Cole Troxell and sophomore pitcher/third baseman Colin Hornback, both All-LTC honorees; Hornback was a first-team all-conference selection.

Troxell batted .310 with seven doubles and 12 RBIs, while Hornback (.319, 17 runs, 18 RBIs) emerged as one of the Titans' pitching aces by going 5-0 with a 1.23 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 34 innings.

Other returners who got vital experience last season include junior infielders Mason Heitzler and Isaac Melton and sophomore infielder/pitchers Dillon Horrie and Will Rumbold. Melton will also be part of the A-W pitching staff.

With that pool of returning talent, Keane believes his team can take the next step in the regular season and bring home A-W's first Lincoln Trail title since it shared the 2017 crown with Mercer County and Ridgewood.

That would involve dethroning United (20-3 in '21), which went 14-1 to win its first LTC title since 2011, then went on to capture a Class 1A regional title, the first in Red Storm baseball history.

"United's a good team, and so is Knoxville," Keane said. "Abingdon-Avon's all right, and Mercer County and Ridgewood are always good, always right up there. From the talent we have back, we're hoping to be up toward the top."

A big key moving forward for A-W is replacing the four seniors it lost from the Elite Eight roster, a quartet led by Quad Cities All-Western Illinois Player of the Year Coltin Quagliano (.542 batting average, eight doubles, seven triples, 24 RBIs, 22 runs).

In addition to pitcher/shortstop Quagliano — who also went 2-4 with a 1.70 ERA and 55 strikeouts — the Titans have to replace standout catcher Eli Merrick as well as outfielders Brady Kelley and Tuker Miller.

"Obviously we're going to miss Coltin," Keane said. "That hurts us not only from a playing standpoint, but the leadership he brought was unquestionable. We're looking for that now, and we need someone to step into Eli's spot at catcher and be a leader like he was.

"Those are our two big question marks right now. Hopefully the guys that played last year see that, and pick up on that. That's what we need in order to be successful."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0