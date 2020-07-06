After 11 days off, North sweeps Spartans

It didn’t take long for North (4-4, 4-4 MAC) to get back in a rhythm.

The Wildcats went up 4-0 on the strength of RBI singles from Jack West and Blake Gaskey and an RBI double from Nolan Mosier in the first inning of Game 1.

That sudden outburst at the plate didn’t come to the surprise of PV coach Derek Stecklein, whose club dropped to 9-8, 9-5 MAC.

“That’s a team that’s excited to play, they have nothing to lose,” Stecklein said. “They were high energy and did a lot of things really well.”

Mosier, hitting just .125 coming into the twinbill, knocked in the only run of the nightcap, shooting an RBI single through the right side in the fifth. He finished the evening with three hits – two of them doubles – in four plate appearances.

“I had that in the back of my mind he may throw inside, but I was expecting an outside pitch. Took it inside and I pulled it,” Mosier said.

The pitching did the rest as Gaskey, Griffen Leibold and Jacob Lechvar all tossed under 65 pitches.