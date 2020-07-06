After 11 days off, North sweeps Spartans

It had been 11 days since Davenport North’s baseball team played a game. Its season was halted due to a potential exposure to the novel coronavirus. That test came back negative over the weekend.
The first doubleheader back for the Wildcats was on the road against Pleasant Valley, a team tied for first in the Mississippi Athletic Conference.
Rust? What rust?
North walked into Spartan Field Monday night and swept the Spartans 4-2, 1-0 thanks to efficient pitching from three pitchers and an energetic offense led by a freshman designated hitter.
“With all the time off, we weren’t sure how the kids would come back,” Wildcats coach Cory Wachal said. “I think it’s just a testament how invested the kids are into the season. They came out with energy.”
Wachal has had personal setbacks because of COVID-19. He lost his father, Donny, in March after contracting COVID. He was preaching to his team to stay safe.
When the season was halted, the first thought in Wachal’s mind was his players.
“Anything that could potentially cause lifelong damage to our kids, we’re going to be nervous about it,” he said. “It was tough for me. We love each other and we love our kids. We’re just happy things turned out the way it did.”
It didn’t take long for North (4-4, 4-4 MAC) to get back in a rhythm.
The Wildcats went up 4-0 on the strength of RBI singles from Jack West and Blake Gaskey and an RBI double from Nolan Mosier in the first inning of Game 1.
That sudden outburst at the plate didn’t come to the surprise of PV coach Derek Stecklein, whose club dropped to 9-8, 9-5 MAC.
“That’s a team that’s excited to play, they have nothing to lose,” Stecklein said. “They were high energy and did a lot of things really well.”
Mosier, hitting just .125 coming into the twinbill, knocked in the only run of the nightcap, shooting an RBI single through the right side in the fifth. He finished the evening with three hits – two of them doubles – in four plate appearances.
“I had that in the back of my mind he may throw inside, but I was expecting an outside pitch. Took it inside and I pulled it,” Mosier said.
The pitching did the rest as Gaskey, Griffen Leibold and Jacob Lechvar all tossed under 65 pitches.
Gaskey, a right-hander, limited PV’s hitters to one hit and struck out three through three innings of the opener en route to his first win. Leibold took over in the fourth and the southpaw earned his first save of the season.
Lechvar tossed a complete game in Game 2, allowing just four hits and retiring 14 of the last 15 hitters he faced.
“Just a mentality thing,” Lechvar said. “Throwing strikes, letting my defense work and everything came together.”
With the Wildcats playing four MAC doubleheaders over the course of eight days, one of the priorities was keeping pitch counts down.
“We wanted to have options later in the week,” Wachal said. “We’re going to need guys to throw.”
The Spartans stranded 13 runners – eight in scoring position – as they could only muster two runs on 11 total hits.
A potential share of the conference title is now out of their control with Assumption sweeping Muscatine, taking a two-game lead in the final week of the season.
PV scored two in the sixth of the opener and had a chance in the nightcap to go out in front with two on and one out, but Lechvar retired the next two batters to end the jam.
“We’re trying to do too much at the plate when we shouldn’t be, not making the adjustment,” Stecklein said. “They’re aware. We’ll have to deal with it, live with it.”
North’s Cody DePardo and the Spartans’ Ryan Mumey each had two hits in the nightcap.
