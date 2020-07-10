After mid-week dip, North bounces back with sweep

"Clinton took it to us, but we just kept grinding," West said. "Game one, we got a little complacent in the middle innings and let Central hang around, so it was nice to come out with two big innings and put it away early."

With Blake Gaskey, Nolan Mosier and Cooper Keimig each adding two RBIs in the nightcap, the pitching trio of starter Griffin Leibold and relievers Carter Bush and Jacob Lechvar teamed up for a four-hitter with seven strikeouts.

Four of those were by Leibold, who earned the win after pitching a scoreless seventh inning in the opener to save starting hurler Gaskey's victory.

"Pitching is going to carry us in the postseason," Wachal said. "It was nice to see all of our pitchers throwing strikes."

In the opener, the Wildcats also struck first with a two-run opening inning as three errors fueled the fire. North made it 3-0 in the last of the second on a two-out RBI double by leadoff man Jayden Noriega (3-for-4).

"We're geared more towards the postseason now, so it was tough to drop two (Wednesday), especially after beating PV twice," Noriega said. "We just had to forget about it and bounce back."