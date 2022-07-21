After three-year absence, Assumption baseball one win away from reclaiming state crown

IOWA CITY — Growing up, Assumption's senior class saw players like Jake Gervase, Trenton Wallace and Julien Broderson lead the Knights to state championships on the baseball diamond.

But they were forced to wait to try and add to that success, as the Knights fell short the past three seasons, the latter two in substate finals.

Now, those players are getting their chance to etch their names in the record books when Assumption takes on Western Dubuque in the Class 3A state title game at 5 p.m. Friday at Duane Banks Field.

"It's so surreal. Assumption has a rich baseball history and it's such a blessing to be able to play after the greats that did it before us," said J.J. Stratman, one of 11 seniors on the roster. "It's hard to put into words because people, John Argo, Jay Costello, me, Max Stein, we've been dreaming about this day for eight to 10 years so it's surreal for now, but we're ready for Friday."

The Knights have rolled to the championship game, winning all five postseason games in 10-run-rule shortened victories. They fell behind for the first time in the postseason in the semifinal against Independence, but rattled off 13 unanswered to win 13-3 in five innings.

The Knights have outgunned opponents in many different ways. Noah Mack hit a grand slam in the postseason opener against Washington. Home runs were also hit in a win over Keokuk in a substate semifinal and in the state quarterfinal win over Pella.

Wednesday, the Knights played small ball, with just two doubles scattered around their 11 hits, forcing Independence into committing five errors.

What hasn't changed during this run has been Assumption's approach at the plate, epitomized in its two big innings against Independence.

In the second inning, the Knights forced the Mustang pitching staff to throw 46 pitches — 35 from reliever Keegan Palmer — and scored six runs. Then in the clinching fifth inning, Assumption worked another 22 pitches out of the staff to score five runs before recording an out.

"That's what you get when you get a bunch of seniors and a bunch of guys that are really fighting every single pitch, it gets to the point where it just starts to overwhelm the other team," head coach Greg Thissen said. "I remember looking out there and being like, 'Man, we still don't have any outs, holy smokes.' But I go back to those guys and their concentration and the way they've executed."

The only thing standing in the way of Assumption now is Western Dubuque. The Bobcats are 31-11 and have had to rally twice to reach the final, including from a pair of one-run deficits in their semifinal win over Sergeant Bluff-Luton. Projected starter Isaac Then is 8-0 with a 1.93 ERA and first baseman Garrett Kadolph is batting .435 with seven home runs.

Chance Dreyer (9-0, 1.95) is expected to get the start for Assumption and can throw up to 110 pitches after throwing 82 in the Knights' quarterfinal win over Pella, but there's confidence in the entire pitching staff to get the job done if called upon Friday.

"Guys have made it easy for me, they throw a lot of strikes, so I don't have to work too hard. We've got a great connection. It's been fun," senior catcher Nic Orr said. "It's huge for us, a buddy of mine, Max Stein, we talked about this all last year, up until this year. It means a lot to us and we're hoping to go get that one."

Like his players, this is Thissen's first shot at winning a state championship since taking the reins in 2019. It's been a run made even more special with his dad, Mike, an assistant on the staff and his son, Keaton, also on the roster.

"It's been a lot of fun, it's probably been one of the most fun summers I've had in a long time," Greg said. "My son's on the varsity team, my dad's in the dugout with me, my little one (Wednesday) was bat boying, it's been a lot of fun."

Now, all that remains is one more win to cap it off.