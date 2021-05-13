Alleman baseball bounces back, sweeps United Township

Less than 24 hours after dropping two nonconference games to Riverdale, the Alleman baseball team had to shake those setbacks off and get back to work Thursday afternoon.
Welcoming United Township to Gerard's Yard in Moline for a Western Big 6 twinbill, the Pioneers showcased their resilience by bouncing back to sweep the Panthers, winning a 2-0 pitchers' duel in the opener and then breaking out the bats in the second game to earn a 10-4 victory.
By taking two on Thursday, Alleman (10-6-1) was also able to leapfrog United Township in the Big 6 standings. Now 5-3 and in second place in the conference, the Pioneers are one game behind first-place Galesburg (12-6, 6-2), which split with Quincy. The Panthers (8-8-1) fall to 4-4 in league play.
"I'm really proud of our kids. They showed a lot of resilience today," said Alleman coach Jerry Burkhead. "We're a senior-led team, and we showed what we're made of and what we can do. Getting this sweep puts us in a position to compete for the Western Big 6 title."
While the Pioneers rebounded not only from Wednesday's losses to the Rams but a tough 6-5 setback to Galesburg on Tuesday, United Township is looking for answers after seeing its losing streak extended to four in a row.
"We've got to bounce right back," said UT coach Mike Meyers. "We're in a little bit of a slide now, and we have to stop the bleeding and jump back on the winning train."
In the opener, Alleman junior Nathan Noble and UT senior Davian Vallejo hooked up in a dandy duel. But while Vallejo (1-1) hung tough, allowing one earned run on five hits in 5 2/3 innings, Noble (2-1) was an individual symbol of the Pioneers' perseverance.
Shaking off a line drive off his right shin in the first inning, Noble went on to record both the first complete game and first shutout in his high school career. He tossed a four-hitter and had three strikeouts with just one walk.
"It bothered me at times, but I had so much adrenaline, I was able to block it out and focus on the batter," said Noble. "I wanted to finish the game, no matter how bad my leg was hurting.
"All of us knew we had to bounce back from adversity. (Wednesday) was tough, but we're a team that's good at turning the page."
Alleman gave Noble a quick lead to work with on a first-inning RBI single by Jackson Marx (2-for-2), who also figured in a sixth-inning insurance tally when he singled to open the bottom of the inning and gave way to pinch-runner Chase Stephens, who swiped home on a double steal.
UT did get the go-ahead run to the plate in the top of the seventh after singles by Reid Murphy and Jack Risius, but Noble was able to slam the door shut on the Panthers.
"Our offense struggled today; we didn't do exactly what we wanted to do," Meyers said. "That was unfortunate for Davian. We weren't able to help him out or protect him."
In the second game, Zach Carpita got the start and gave Alleman five solid innings to improve to 2-0, as well as helping his own cause by going 2-for-4 and driving in two runs.
Carpita shut out UT for three straight innings after giving up a first-inning tally on an RBI single by Murphy (2-for-4, three RBIs). In the meantime, the Pioneers scored four in the bottom of the second and three more in the fourth inning to go up 7-1.
"Nathan pitched a great first game, and we just had to get back out there and ride the momentum," Carpita said. "That's what we did. Getting two wins (Thursday) was huge, and a good momentum boost for the team, especially after a tough loss Tuesday to Galesburg."
United Township closed the gap to 7-4 with a three-run fifth highlighted by Murphy's two-run single, but Noah Schneider relieved Carpita and held the line while his teammates continued to tack on runs. Marx had another two-hit game, while the trio of Dom Ferrari, Dylan Phelps and Stephens each drove in two runs.
"These were both team wins from top to bottom," Burkhead stated. "Our dugout had a lot of energy, which is a testament to the guys who weren't in the lineup. After a tough night on Wednesday, we knew it would take everyone for us to bounce back."