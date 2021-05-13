Alleman baseball bounces back, sweeps United Township

In the opener, Alleman junior Nathan Noble and UT senior Davian Vallejo hooked up in a dandy duel. But while Vallejo (1-1) hung tough, allowing one earned run on five hits in 5 2/3 innings, Noble (2-1) was an individual symbol of the Pioneers' perseverance.

Shaking off a line drive off his right shin in the first inning, Noble went on to record both the first complete game and first shutout in his high school career. He tossed a four-hitter and had three strikeouts with just one walk.

"It bothered me at times, but I had so much adrenaline, I was able to block it out and focus on the batter," said Noble. "I wanted to finish the game, no matter how bad my leg was hurting.

"All of us knew we had to bounce back from adversity. (Wednesday) was tough, but we're a team that's good at turning the page."

Alleman gave Noble a quick lead to work with on a first-inning RBI single by Jackson Marx (2-for-2), who also figured in a sixth-inning insurance tally when he singled to open the bottom of the inning and gave way to pinch-runner Chase Stephens, who swiped home on a double steal.

UT did get the go-ahead run to the plate in the top of the seventh after singles by Reid Murphy and Jack Risius, but Noble was able to slam the door shut on the Panthers.