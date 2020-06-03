Alleman, Moline look to reload in 2021

Last spring, the Alleman and Moline baseball teams carried the Western Big 6 banner highest and furthest during the second season.
The Maroons capped a 24-9-1 season that included sharing the conference championship with Galesburg, a Sweet 16 Class 3A team, by earning their second 4A regional title in three seasons.
Only a 6-5, 11-inning loss to Normal West in the Bloomington Sectional semifinals at Illinois Wesleyan University prevented Moline from matching the Silver Streaks' sectional-final run, and possibly even going beyond that.
"It's always hard to win the Western Big 6, and it's a grind once you get in the postseason," said Moline coach Craig Schimmel. "It takes a bit of luck, and we had it at the right time."
As for the Pioneers, a 4-6 record in Big 6 play earned them a share of third place with United Township, with each team finishing a distant five games behind Moline and Galesburg (29-8). Once the 2A postseason began, though, the dividends of being battle-tested paid off handsomely.
Alleman dethroned reigning 2A state champion Spring Valley Hall in the Byron Sectional title game en route to making its seventh trip to the state tournament, capping a 27-15 season with a fourth-place trophy, the third in the program's history and the first since the Pioneers were 2A runners-up in 2012.
"Getting to the Final Four got us elevated to 3A for this season, but that didn't change our focus," said Alleman coach Jerry Burkhead. "We had 16 of the 21 kids (from the state roster) back, and seven starters, including our DH. We lost some key guys, but we had other guys ready to step up."
Instead, the cancellation of the 2020 prep season means that both the Pioneers and the Maroons will graduate sizable senior groups whose last high school games were played more than a year ago.
Moline, which graduated nine seniors from its '19 roster, will move forward into next season having lost another 13 members of its varsity roster. That includes stalwarts like pitcher/outfielder Jacob Pauwels (7-1, 3.44 ERA, .313 batting average), outfielder Landon Thiele and utility man Sam Monroe.
"Jacob threw a game in the sectional semifinals that he deserved to win; he was pitching well for us toward the end of the season," said Schimmel. "Sam, we were expecting big things from. It was going to be fun to see the others progress and get the opportunity to see what they could do."
Come next season, the only varsity holdover from 2019 will be junior shortstop Ryne Schimmel, with his classmates Gavin Grace (OF/DH), Davis Hoffstatter (P), Cranston Wall (C) and Hunter Woods (OF) looking to make the most of their opportunities.
"We don't have a ton of numbers with our junior class, but there's still a good nucleus," Coach Schimmel said. "We've got a big and deep freshman class that I think has a chance to do some good things."
Likewise, Alleman graduated five seniors, including two-time Dispatch-Argus Metro Player of the Year Chase VanDerGinst, from its state roster, and now says goodbye to the 11 senior members of this year's squad, a group that includes outfielder Nate Sheets (.403, 11 doubles, five triples, 48 runs) and pitching ace Collin Snyder (5-1, 1.77 ERA).
"We're going to lean on five (juniors) in particular next year," Burkhead said, referring to the returning nucleus of shortstop/pitcher Zach Carpita (.311, seven doubles, three home runs, 42 RBIs), pitcher/infielder Bryant Estes, catcher/pitcher Dominic Ferrari, catcher Jackson Marx and outfielder C.J. Terronez.
Burkhead, who recently announced that the 2021 season will be his last as Pioneer coach, also believes next year's seniors will be inspired to reach new heights by this year's departing group.
"They want to do their best to honor the 2020 class," he said. "They'll put the work in and step up to lead the team, to make the 2020 class proud."
