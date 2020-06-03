Alleman, Moline look to reload in 2021

"Getting to the Final Four got us elevated to 3A for this season, but that didn't change our focus," said Alleman coach Jerry Burkhead. "We had 16 of the 21 kids (from the state roster) back, and seven starters, including our DH. We lost some key guys, but we had other guys ready to step up."

Instead, the cancellation of the 2020 prep season means that both the Pioneers and the Maroons will graduate sizable senior groups whose last high school games were played more than a year ago.

Moline, which graduated nine seniors from its '19 roster, will move forward into next season having lost another 13 members of its varsity roster. That includes stalwarts like pitcher/outfielder Jacob Pauwels (7-1, 3.44 ERA, .313 batting average), outfielder Landon Thiele and utility man Sam Monroe.

"Jacob threw a game in the sectional semifinals that he deserved to win; he was pitching well for us toward the end of the season," said Schimmel. "Sam, we were expecting big things from. It was going to be fun to see the others progress and get the opportunity to see what they could do."

Come next season, the only varsity holdover from 2019 will be junior shortstop Ryne Schimmel, with his classmates Gavin Grace (OF/DH), Davis Hoffstatter (P), Cranston Wall (C) and Hunter Woods (OF) looking to make the most of their opportunities.