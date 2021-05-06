Alleman, Rock Island split Big 6 baseball twinbill

“That was a big-time play by our freshman in right field,” said Rocky coach Jake Scudder. “He goes out here and goes about his business and has no fear. He kind of saved us in the bottom of the seventh. He’s been real good for us out there all year.”

And even Alleman coach Jerry Burkhead had to tip his black cap to the freshman.

“Our MO on the basepaths is aggressiveness, no matter what,” said Burkhead. “We take balls in the dirt and advance; we’re always looking to get that extra base in high-school baseball. We always say we’ll make a 17-year-old kid make a perfect throw, and he did that. Credit to them, that was a nice play. We’re not going to change; we’d do the same thing again.”

While the games were different in so many ways, they were also similar as the team that played the cleanest ended up with the victory.

In the opener, the Pioneers (6-1, 3-2 Big 6) took advantage of eight walks, three hit batters and three Rocky errors to score seven unearned runs. Alleman’s first two runs in the top of the first both scored on Julian Harris (3-2) wild pitches. Another run also scored on a wild pitch in a 7-run third inning when Harris was knocked from the contest.