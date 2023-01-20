Alleman's Burkhead named IHSBCA's Man of the Year

Alleman’s Jerry Burkhead was supposed to retire after the 2021 season.

His entire staff threw a going away party, and his tenure as the Pioneers’ baseball coach was over.

Or so he thought.

Multiple administration changes left the baseball program in peril and Burkhead and his entire staff – John Marx (hitting coach), Robert Burkhead (stats), Pace Bennett (pitching coach), Ben Layer (sports psychology), Mark VanNatta (assistant coach), Nate Gilbraith (assistant coach), Eric Spriet (scouting), Doug Noe (scouting) and 87-year-old scorekeeper Gary Hendren – all returned to help Alleman and its senior class have an opportunity to play baseball.

Burkhead’s actions resulted in him winning the IHSBCA’s (Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association) President Award, also known as the ‘Man of the Year Award.’ Burkhead will be honored and presented with the award during the IHSBCA’s annual banquet in Lombard on Saturday.

“The fact that my entire coaching staff came back, even when a lot of us have babies or kids or full-time jobs, that’s what meant the most,” Burkhead said. “I mean, we were seriously satisfied with 2021 being our final season. We wanted different things with our lives. And then when the opportunity came to help the school, we wanted to do it.

“We were able to win a Big 6 game when no other (boys) sports were able to do that in the spring. It was just all those small things we did to give those athletes a positive experience, and that’s all the staff and myself wanted to do for those kids.”

Burkhead had worked with the Alleman baseball program for the past 16 years, and as head coach won three regionals – including a fourth-place finish in the 2019 Class 2A tournament.

However, with enrollment dips and administration changes, Alleman baseball wasn’t even participating in its regular offseason workouts with a coach in place.

Burkhead and his staff changed that quickly once they realized they were needed.

“Last season there was obviously no softball team … and we just didn’t want to see that happen with baseball,” Burkhead said. “But the program means so much to us that we had to make sure it kept going. I think last year was a big year to keep it going and moving forward the program will be in a good place to field a team, and I’m not sure that would have been the case last season.”

The Pioneers won four games in 2022, including a 5-4 walk-off victory for its only Western Big 6 win of the season.

It was memories like that one that made Burkhead’s ‘second last season’ more than worth it.

“I just really can’t thank my staff and their families enough,” Burkhead said. “It wasn’t easy with so many of us having families, but I would do it again 100 times out of 100. I’m just really honored to accept this award … I know we are all excited for it.”