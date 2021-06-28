Amato blast helps Central split with Assumption

Cade Amato picked the perfect time to hit the first home run of his high school baseball career.
Davenport Central’s senior first baseman hit a walk-off two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning in the opening game of Monday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference doubleheader against visiting Davenport Assumption, lifting the Blue Devils to a 7-5 win. The Knights won the second game 11-0 in five innings.
“That just felt great,” said Amato, who knocked a 3-1 fastball over the right field fence. “That was my first one in high school, so that was very special. I pretty much swung hard and it went over the fence.”
Central coach Colin Gisel said it couldn’t have happened to a more deserving player. Amato went 2-for-4 and drove in four runs in the opening game of the doubleheader.
“Cade put in a lot of work in the off-season,” Gisel said. “He’s done a really good job for us. I think he definitely earned that.”
Amato and the Blue Devils have come a long way in a year. Last season, Central won just one game, finishing the season with a 1-18 record. But this year, the Blue Devils (11-13, 3-9 MAC) have become giant killers.
They won their third game over a ranked team on Monday when they rallied from a 4-1 deficit to defeat third-ranked (3A) Assumption in the opener.
“We beat Dubuque Hempstead, Marion and now these guys,” Gisel said. “We’re kind of trying to turn the tide a little bit and do some good things. These guys have kind of come around this season to where we’ve had a little more success, so it was nice to see that pay off for them.”
Amato drove in a run in the first inning of the opener, but Assumption (18-11, 7-5 MAC) scored four runs in the third to take a 4-1 lead. Max Stein hit an RBI single, and Jay Costello followed with a two-run home run, his first dinger of the season. J.J. Stratman was hit by a pitch and later scored on a wild pitch.
But then freshman pitcher Ty Harmsen came in for the Blue Devils and allowed just two hits over the next four innings to earn his fifth win of the season.
“Ty has probably been our most consistent pitcher,” Gisel said. “He came in when we played at Dubuque Hempstead last week and really settled things down for us there, too. He’s a guy who we can definitely trust on the mound.”
Central chipped away at the lead the rest of the way. Maddox Sullivan drove in a run in the third, and Amato’s single brought in a run in the fifth. Owen Saxton’s double tied the game in the sixth, and then Andrew Hutchcroft’s single gave the Blue Devils the lead.
Stein’s sacrifice fly tied the game in the top of the seventh, setting up Amato’s game-winner.
“I don’t understand why we couldn’t get going in the first game,” Assumption coach Greg Thissen said. “We had the one big inning, and then we just couldn’t get anything rolling in the first game. I don’t know if it was lack of focus, or maybe they just made some good pitches.”
But the Knights smacked 13 hits in the nightcap and rolled to the win in five innings.
“It looked like two different teams, huh?” Thissen said.
Roderick Tanamor, who struck out twice in the first game, went 3-for-4 with a home run and five RBIs in the second game.
“I just adjusted,” Tanamor said. “I was a lot early out in the first game. I just stayed back and drove the baseball.”
His teammates made some corrections as well. Costello went 3-for-3 and drove in two runs. Stratman drove in two runs as well. Alex Good and Tyler Welch both had a pair of hits.
“We just didn’t have a lot of energy in the first game,” Tanamor said. “We just talked amongst each other, played as a team, and played great baseball out there.”
Noah Mack threw five scoreless innings to pick up his fourth win of the year for the Knights. He struck out five batters and allowed just two hits.
“He’s been solid all year, man,” Thissen said of Mack. “He pounds the zone. He throws multiple pitches for strikes. It’s very deceiving. It’s hard to pick up out of his hand. He’s been great all year. I’ve come to expect that out of him.”