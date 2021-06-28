Amato blast helps Central split with Assumption

“I don’t understand why we couldn’t get going in the first game,” Assumption coach Greg Thissen said. “We had the one big inning, and then we just couldn’t get anything rolling in the first game. I don’t know if it was lack of focus, or maybe they just made some good pitches.”

But the Knights smacked 13 hits in the nightcap and rolled to the win in five innings.

“It looked like two different teams, huh?” Thissen said.

Roderick Tanamor, who struck out twice in the first game, went 3-for-4 with a home run and five RBIs in the second game.

“I just adjusted,” Tanamor said. “I was a lot early out in the first game. I just stayed back and drove the baseball.”

His teammates made some corrections as well. Costello went 3-for-3 and drove in two runs. Stratman drove in two runs as well. Alex Good and Tyler Welch both had a pair of hits.

“We just didn’t have a lot of energy in the first game,” Tanamor said. “We just talked amongst each other, played as a team, and played great baseball out there.”

Noah Mack threw five scoreless innings to pick up his fourth win of the year for the Knights. He struck out five batters and allowed just two hits.