Annawan-Wethersfield adds to history with sectional title

GLASFORD — Before beginning its postseason run, the Annawan-Wethersfield baseball squad had the look of a team beginning to truly hit its stride.
After winning six of their last eight regular-season games, the Titans have turned up the heat in the IHSA Class 1A playoffs, and their postseason road will now take them to a new level.
Led by the pitching and hitting of freshman standout Colin Hornback, Annawan-Wethersfield captured its first sectional baseball championship Friday evening with an 8-2 road victory over Glasford Illini Bluffs.
"This feels amazing. I've never felt like this before," Hornback said. "Everyone's hitting the ball, our fielding's been good. ... We're definitely playing the best baseball we've played all year."
Up next for the Titans (15-7) is Monday's Normal Super-Sectional at Illinois State University's Duffy Bass Field. Awaiting A-W will be Mount Pulaski (20-1), a 6-4 winner over Milford.
"We've put it together after we started off slow, and we've gotten to the point no one thought we'd reach," A-W senior catcher Eli Merrick said. "We made history by winning our first sectional title, and we did it with a bunch of young kids. We all believe in each other."
Helping his own cause by going 2-for-4 with three RBIs, Hornback (5-0) went the distance on the mound. He allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits with three walks and eight strikeouts. He retired the first seven batters he faced and took a no-hitter into the bottom of the fourth inning.
"I felt nervous, but at the same time, I wanted to go out there and get the job done," he stated. "Everyone was focused, and everything went perfect from the first inning."
The Titans did not waste time in getting the jump on Tiger starting pitcher Zach Eeten. Senior shortstop Coltin Quagliano tripled on the first pitch, then scored three pitches later on Merrick's RBI single. Two innings later, an RBI triple by Hornback and RBI singles from Brady Kelley and Isaac Melton had A-W up 4-0.
"Coming into the game, we just had to focus," said Quagliano (2-for-5, two runs). "We came out hitting the ball well, with me getting a triple and then Eli getting a clutch hit. That was a terrific start, and having Colin on the mound, he's delivered really well for us."
A two-run single by Hornback in the top of the fourth widened Annawan-Wethersfield's lead to 6-0, and that proved to be more than enough as he shut out the Tigers (11-7) until the bottom of the fifth inning.
"When I come up, I've got to get a hit, get runners on and get them through," he said. "I want to help my team in any way, whether it's pitching or hitting."