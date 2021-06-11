Annawan-Wethersfield adds to history with sectional title

GLASFORD — Before beginning its postseason run, the Annawan-Wethersfield baseball squad had the look of a team beginning to truly hit its stride.

After winning six of their last eight regular-season games, the Titans have turned up the heat in the IHSA Class 1A playoffs, and their postseason road will now take them to a new level.

Led by the pitching and hitting of freshman standout Colin Hornback, Annawan-Wethersfield captured its first sectional baseball championship Friday evening with an 8-2 road victory over Glasford Illini Bluffs.

"This feels amazing. I've never felt like this before," Hornback said. "Everyone's hitting the ball, our fielding's been good. ... We're definitely playing the best baseball we've played all year."

Up next for the Titans (15-7) is Monday's Normal Super-Sectional at Illinois State University's Duffy Bass Field. Awaiting A-W will be Mount Pulaski (20-1), a 6-4 winner over Milford.

"We've put it together after we started off slow, and we've gotten to the point no one thought we'd reach," A-W senior catcher Eli Merrick said. "We made history by winning our first sectional title, and we did it with a bunch of young kids. We all believe in each other."