Going into the final week of the regular season, three area squads remain in the hunt for titles in their respective conferences.

In the case of Annawan-Wethersfield (15-7), the Titans have locked up the Lincoln Trail Conference's East Division championship with a 9-0 mark and just one division matchup remaining.

Meanwhile, Orion (20-7) goes into the final week at 8-2 and in second place in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division, a game behind Sherrard. In the Northwest Upstate Illini West, Fulton (15-6) is 6-4 and tied for second with Warren-Stockton, both teams sitting a pair in back of East Dubuque.

While the Chargers and the Steamers still hope to roll into next week's IHSA regionals as conference champions, they join Annawan-Wethersfield as the three area teams to earn No. 1 seeds for the upcoming second season.

In Class 2A, Orion will stay on its home diamond at Love Park for the regional round, hosting a field that includes three other Three Rivers clubs, including No. 3 Spring Valley Hall (17-8).

The Chargers open next Wednesday against the winner of next Monday's first-round matchup between No. 9 Alleman (3-13) and No. 7 Riverdale (6-14). Hall awaits either No. 10 Rockridge (5-17) or No. 6 Mercer County (10-12), the current leader in the Lincoln Trail West at 5-1.

In 1A, Annawan-Wethersfield takes its No. 1 seed on the road to the Williamsfield Regional. The Titans open a week from Wednesday against either No. 9 Peoria Heights (3-19) or No. 7 Princeville (5-20).

If A-W wins its opener, it could face LTC East rival Ridgewood (9-13) in the title game. The fifth-seeded Spartans also open in the semifinal round against fourth-seeded regional host ROWVA-Williamsfield (11-15).

Also in 1A, Fulton heads to the Forreston Regional a week from Wednesday, awaiting the first-round winner between No. 10 Polo (3-15) and No. 9 Kirkland Hiawatha (5-13).

Regional champions last spring, the Steamers are trying to win consecutive titles for the first time since 2015-16. Their 2015 squad went on to finish third at the 1A state tournament in Peoria.

Sherrard seeded second: Three Rivers West Division leader Sherrard (21-4) just missed out on being a No. 1 seed. The reigning regional champion Tigers instead will head to the 2A Princeton Regional seeded second.

In its opener a week from Wednesday, Sherrard could be matched up with another TRAC West club in 11th-seeded Erie-Prophetstown (2-18), provided the Panthers get by eighth-seeded Kewanee (3-18) in next Monday's opener.