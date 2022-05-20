Area IHSA regional baseball finals

CLASS 2A SHERRARD REGIONAL

No. 1 Orion (23-6) vs. No. 7 Sherrard (12-10): Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Joel Brunsvold Complex.

FYI: Rivals in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division, this is the third meeting this spring between the two clubs. The Chargers swept the Tigers in mid-April, winning the first matchup 6-1 and taking the second game 3-0. ... While Orion is shooting for its second regional title in the last three postseasons, having lifted a plaque in 2019, Sherrard last won a regional championship in 2015.

CLASS 2A PRINCETON REGIONAL

No. 5 Bureau Valley (14-10) vs. No. 8 Erie-Prophetstown (10-13): Saturday at 1 p.m. at Prather Field.

FYI: Having knocked off regional host Princeton and then No. 2 seed Spring Valley Hall, the Panthers stand one win away from their first regional championship since 2018. ... This will be the second time E-P and BV have met this season. The clubs met four weeks again in a Three Rivers crossover matchup in Manlius, with the Storm prevailing in a 14-10 slugfest. ... Bureau Valley is looking for its second regional title, its first coming in 2009 under former Rockridge standout John Matlick.

CLASS 1A WETHERSFIELD REGIONAL

No. 2 Henry-Senachwine (18-10) vs. No. 5 Annawan-Wethersfield (17-10): Saturday at 11 a.m. at Howes Park in Annawan.

FYI: The Titans are looking to repeat as regional champions for the first time since they reeled off four straight titles from 2010-13. After winning regionals last spring, A-W went on to capture the program's first sectional championship. ... A-W has faced the Mallards once, back on Mar. 14, with Henry scoring a 7-3 win in its season opener. ... Henry-Senachwine's last regional championship came in 2016.

