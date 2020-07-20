Assumption adjusts approach, beats Mount Pleasant

That mindset was echoed by head coach Greg Thissen, and the mentality clearly shifted in the fifth, as Justin Saskowski drove in a run with a one-out single, then freshman Roderick Tanamor added another run on a sacrifice fly.

Assumption (20-4) added two more runs in the sixth inning thanks to an RBI single from Noah Weiman, who capped the scoring thanks to a Panther error.

"I think we were trying to do a little too much with it," Thissen said of the mentality in the third and fourth innings, the only two innings Assumption didn't score. "I liked the fact they barreled it but I thought all three guys (in the third) were trying to do too much. This is a big park and to be honest we really only have one or two guys who can chase a ball out of here. ... Once they started grinding their at bats out and started taking their trajectory, the game broke open for us."

Assumption used a small-ball approach to take a lead in the first inning. J.J. Stratman led off the inning with a single, was moved to second on a sacrifice bunt from Weiman, then scored on a single by Adrian.

The Knights added to their lead with three runs in the second inning, the final run coming courtesy of Weiman, who drew out a rundown long enough for Jay Costello to score from third base before Weiman was tagged.