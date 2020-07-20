Assumption adjusts approach, beats Mount Pleasant

The ball was jumping off the bat for Assumption on Monday night.
For a while, those deep fly balls were finding Mount Pleasant gloves, but the Knights stuck with it and eventually started avoiding mitts to beat the Panthers 9-5 in a Class 3A district final at Modern Woodmen Park.
The Knights return to Modern Woodmen Park on Wednesday to face Clear Creek Amana at 7 p.m.
"That's kind of how we've been this season, we'll have innings where our 2-3-4 absolutely piece a ball and it gets caught," catcher Seth Adrian said. "What's good about our team is we don't get down, we just come in thinking if we keep doing it, they'll land eventually. That's just how baseball is."
Adrian epitomized that approach. He hit a deep fly out to center field in the third inning, then mashed a ball that landed just short of the center field wall — 400 feet at Modern Woodmen — for an RBI double in the fifth inning that sparked a three-run inning that helped the Knights break a 4-4 tie.
At Assumption's home field, Adrian's ball would have likely been out of the park, but at the pro field, the approach had to differ slightly.
"That's part of our job, when we show up to any ballpark in Iowa, we have to look at the field, adjust, whether the wind's blowing, the sun's in the air, we have to adjust," said Adrian, who was 2 for 4 with two RBIs. "I think that's one thing we learn when we come in, we adjust to the field and know we can't hit line drives out because a lot of times they're playing deep in a big ballpark like this."
That mindset was echoed by head coach Greg Thissen, and the mentality clearly shifted in the fifth, as Justin Saskowski drove in a run with a one-out single, then freshman Roderick Tanamor added another run on a sacrifice fly.
Assumption (20-4) added two more runs in the sixth inning thanks to an RBI single from Noah Weiman, who capped the scoring thanks to a Panther error.
"I think we were trying to do a little too much with it," Thissen said of the mentality in the third and fourth innings, the only two innings Assumption didn't score. "I liked the fact they barreled it but I thought all three guys (in the third) were trying to do too much. This is a big park and to be honest we really only have one or two guys who can chase a ball out of here. ... Once they started grinding their at bats out and started taking their trajectory, the game broke open for us."
Assumption used a small-ball approach to take a lead in the first inning. J.J. Stratman led off the inning with a single, was moved to second on a sacrifice bunt from Weiman, then scored on a single by Adrian.
The Knights added to their lead with three runs in the second inning, the final run coming courtesy of Weiman, who drew out a rundown long enough for Jay Costello to score from third base before Weiman was tagged.
Mount Pleasant (15-7) answered back in the fourth inning. Assumption starter Keegan Shovlain walked the first two batters, then Chase Williamson laid down a bunt for a single, but also drew an errant throw from Shovlain to allow the lead runner to score.
Noah Mack entered in relief in a tough spot, runners on second and third with no outs. He walked the next batter, then Rylan Seberg hit a two-run double to cut the lead to 4-3. Though Nik Coble tied the game with an RBI groundout later in the inning, Mack was strong out of the bullpen, allowing just the Seberg hit over three innings, until Coble led off the seventh with a single.
"I knew I just had to throw strikes. I'm not a strikeout guy so I just throw strikes and let my defense play for me," Mack said. "I knew if I did that, I'd be in a good spot. ... I was able to settle in after the first few batters. I felt good on the mound after that first inning."
The response following that inning was just what Assumption wanted to see.
"We came together after that inning," Adrian said. "We came in here and realized this is a state tournament. Games like this are going to happen and I think we have to put a message out there, we're the No. 1 team and we have to act like it. We can't just give up when some team scores four runs on us like that. So we came in, realized what we were, what we can do and we came out, got together as a team, put some at bats together and put some runs up."
