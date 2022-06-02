Assumption baseball comes back, cruises to sweep Bettendorf

The Assumption baseball team rallied in extra innings before a 14-0 Game 2 win to sweep Bettendorf in a Mississippi Athletic Conference sweep on Thursday night.

The Knights (8-3, 4-0 MAC) won the opener 7-3 in eight innings before cruising 14-0 in five frames in the nightcap. Bettendorf (5-4, 2-2) scored twice to force extras in Game 1, but Michael Ray closed the door with four strikeouts over the final two innings.

Assumption took advantage of shaky pitching the Game 2 as 11 Knights went to the plate in the first inning. Assumption took a 7-0 despite having just one hit in the opening frame.

Tyler Welch benefited from the big lead, striking out nine Bulldogs and allowing just one hit with no walks in the win.

"I just feel like we pounded the zone with strikes with our off-speed and fastball," Welch said. "And we were able to make plays in the field and had good at-bats when we needed them."

Keegan Shovlain started Game 1, pitching six innings and striking out six with two walks, allowing just one unearned run.

Bettendorf started the seventh against Roderick Tanamor with a single, walk and an error to load the bases before Ray entered. Wrigley Matthys walked and Luke Bohonek tied the game at 3 with a single. Braeden Roome tried to score but was thrown out at home.

Assumption cruised in extras to set the table for a dominant followup.

"We do a pretty good job of seeing pitches and taking what the pitcher gives us," Welch said. "Not doing too much and letting him come to us."

Noah Mack and Ray had two RBIs in Game 1 and Max Stein had three of the team's 10 hits. Mack, Chance Dreyer and Nic Orr all had two RBIs in the nightcap.

Assumption coach Greg Thissen said it was probably a good thing the team was tested in the opener. He thought Bettendorf just ran out of pitching in the second contest.

"That was good for us," he said.

Thissen thought Welch came up big on the mound to close it.

"I thought his fastball had good run on it, his velo was up, his breaking ball was sharp, he was pounding the zone," he said. "I think a lot of that was set up by the big lead."

He thought there could have been more execution in small-ball situations, but Thissen was pleased overall.

"You put 21 runs up over a doubleheader, and call it a day."

