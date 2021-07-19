Assumption baseball rides nine-run first in substate blowout of Clear Creek-Amana

Sending 22 batters to the plate in the first two innings, the Assumption baseball team used a nine-run first inning to cruise past Clear Creek-Amana in five innings on Monday night.

The top-seeded Knights won 16-6 in a contest shortened to five innings by the 10-run mercy rule to win a Class 3A substate semifinal. Assumption (25-13) advances to face Central DeWitt in Wednesday’s substate final.

The Knights led the fifth-seeded Clippers 9-1 after the first inning against the team that ended their season in last year’s substate final. CCA closed its season 16-17 with the loss.

Assumption coach Greg Thissen said his team responded in a big way after the Clippers took a 1-0 lead against starting pitcher Keagan Shovlain, who entered the contest 6-0.

“I think these guys have been itching to get another crack at these guys since last year when they sent us home,” Thissen said. “To see them come out and start hitting balls all over the place, really good plate discipline. Super happy with it and super proud of them.”

Assumption lead-off man Max Stein began the game with a double off the outfield fence that nearly left the yard for the small-ball heavy Knights, which had seven straight batters reach toward the end of the opening frame.