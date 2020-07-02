Assumption baseball shows balance in MAC sweep at Bettendorf

The Assumption baseball team did a bit of everything right in Thursday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference doubleheader sweep of Bettendorf on Thursday.
The Knights, ranked No. 4 in Class 3A, beat the Bulldogs 10-1 and 8-5 in extending their winning streak to six games.
Assumption sophomore Keegan Shovlain earned the Game 1 win by pitching a complete game on 80 pitches, striking out three and scattering eight hits and one walk. The Knights (12-3, 9-3 MAC) turned to senior reliever Zach Wemhoff in a Game 2 tie. Wemhoff pitched three scoreless innings to close out the victory.
Outside of a tough exchange between fielder and pitcher towards the end of Game 2, Assumption did not commit an error all night.
“We really tightened it up today, and that’s good to see,” said Assumption coach Greg Thissen.
Assumption pitching issued only one walk in each game.
Shovlain improved to 1-1 as Assumption showed off some power hitting in Game 1. Seth Adrian launched a solo home run and Justin Saskowski hit a two-run bomb in a six-run fourth. Nate Schlichting had a pair of doubles in the opening win, in which Bettendorf committed four errors.
The Knights scored on an error and a Saskowski sacrifice in the opening inning.
With a strong defense on their side, Assumption pitchers showed the value of simply throwing strikes.
Bettendorf coach Blake Hanna, whose team was swept by Pleasant Valley on Monday, said what he saw was “typical Assumption” early on.
“They came out and played really good defense,” he said. “Their pitchers pounded the strike zone, and they batted the ball and moved the runners. We made mistakes, and against good teams, you can’t do that.”
Bettendorf chipped away at the early deficit however, scoring in the first four innings. Carter Furness hit a solo home run in the third and Ashton Westphal and Adam Like each knocked in runs in the fourth.
“We knew going in, playing Assumption, we have got to tighten up on defense, make pitches and get timely hitting,” Hanna said. “And we didn’t do that tonight.”
Thissen said Wemhoff was lights out in his relief win as he earned his first decision.
“He threw earlier in the week, but he was just on,” Thissen said. “You could see it in the dugout. He was pounding the zone with multiple pitches for strikes. He did really well.”
The Bulldogs trailed 4-1 after one inning in Game 2, but would tie the game at five-all after four innings. Bettendorf found success against Assumption starter Noah Mack, who had not allowed a run in 11 previous innings.
Hanna was proud his team battled back to tie it, but it’s taking “baby steps.”
“We need to get the confidence up, but we’re going to get better in practice tomorrow,” he said. “That’s our goal.”
Noah Weiman, who had a double and three singles in the nightcap, gave Assumption the final lead with an RBI single in the sixth inning. Schlichting had a three-run double to clear the bases in the opening frame.
Thissen was pleased his team “found a lot of barrels” offensively.
“Guys put good swings on it, guys had good at-bats; we didn’t have very many let-down innings where we made easy outs early in the count,” he said. “I thought our guys did a great job at the plate today. Really proud of them.”
The Knights have MAC doubleheaders left at Muscatine on Monday and North Scott the following week.
“We’re going to keep taking it one day at a time. Our guys are getting better, they’re starting to gel,” Thissen said. “I’m looking forward to these next couple weeks.”
