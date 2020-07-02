Assumption baseball shows balance in MAC sweep at Bettendorf

With a strong defense on their side, Assumption pitchers showed the value of simply throwing strikes.

Bettendorf coach Blake Hanna, whose team was swept by Pleasant Valley on Monday, said what he saw was “typical Assumption” early on.

“They came out and played really good defense,” he said. “Their pitchers pounded the strike zone, and they batted the ball and moved the runners. We made mistakes, and against good teams, you can’t do that.”

Bettendorf chipped away at the early deficit however, scoring in the first four innings. Carter Furness hit a solo home run in the third and Ashton Westphal and Adam Like each knocked in runs in the fourth.

“We knew going in, playing Assumption, we have got to tighten up on defense, make pitches and get timely hitting,” Hanna said. “And we didn’t do that tonight.”

Thissen said Wemhoff was lights out in his relief win as he earned his first decision.

“He threw earlier in the week, but he was just on,” Thissen said. “You could see it in the dugout. He was pounding the zone with multiple pitches for strikes. He did really well.”