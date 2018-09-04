Greg Thissen played for Jim Murphy and Scott Harding at Davenport Assumption. He coached alongside Billy Argo for seven years.
Announced Tuesday as Assumption's new baseball coach, Thissen understands the challenge of following in the footsteps of what they've built.
Assumption has won an Iowa-best 11 summer state baseball championships, including six under Argo.
"Baseball is really important here," Thissen said. "The administration values it, the parents and players value it. They have for a really long time. The biggest challenge for me is finding the way I want to do things.
"I know who I'm following up. Billy Argo is a legend. For me to duplicate that can be a little daunting to think about at times."
Thissen, 37, is more than prepared for the job.
A two-time all-stater in high school, Thissen was an eighth-round draft choice of the Montreal Expos (now Washington Nationals) in 2001. He played professional ball for almost seven years, including a couple stints at the Triple-A level.
After serving as a sophomore assistant coach at Davenport West in 2011, Thissen joined Argo's staff in 2012. Argo, who elected to step down after this past season, gave Thissen more responsibilities each season.
Thissen scheduled practice plans. He helped create lineups. He hit infield. As Argo said last month, "Greg has done a lot of the nuts and bolts."
"It has given me the confidence to step into this role," Thissen said. "Since I knew a little ways out what Billy was going to do, I got to pay more attention to the day-to-day things he was doing and how he related to kids."
Thissen has learned from each of Assumption's previous three coaches.
Murphy's relentless preparation stuck with Thissen. He was drawn to Harding's competitive edge, whether it was in games or putting players in situations at practice where they were continually competing.
And with Argo, it was seeing how to coach the total person.
"It wasn't just as a baseball player, but how genuine he was to people and how the kids bought into that and trusted him," Thissen said.
From a strategic standpoint, Thissen felt he was ready to be a head baseball coach seven years ago.
"But settling into that role as a leader, a role model and a father figure to all those kids, it has been light years seven years to now," Thissen said.
The Knights, who captured their second consecutive Class 3A state title in late July, have plenty of experience returning next summer.
All-state pitchers Julien Broderson and Nick Gottilla are expected back along with Assumption's top hitter in catcher/designated hitter Seth Adrian.
"No matter what team Assumption has, it is going to be a goal to compete for a MAC title and a state title every year," Thissen said.
Thissen is a student support liaison at Smart Intermediate School in Davenport. He and his wife, Anna, have three children. Keaton is an eighth grader who Thissen said will try out for the freshman team this next year.
"The most exciting thing for me is to provide the same experience I had going through Assumption," Thissen said. "Playing for Murphy and Harding, that was the most fun I ever had playing baseball in my whole career.
"I'm excited to provide kids with that same experience."