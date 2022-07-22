Assumption held to just two hits in state title loss

IOWA CITY — Assumption's high-powered offense finally met its match.

After averaging 11 runs in their run-rule journey to the Class 3A state title game, the Knights were held to just two hits by Western Dubuque southpaw Isaac Then in the championship, falling 7-1 to the Bobcats Friday at Duane Banks Field.

"I saw their stats, I knew they could hit the ball really well and I knew if I hit my spots and got my offspeed over, they'd struggle a little bit, but they weren't hitting anything very well," said Then, who pitched Western Dubuque to its first state championship in program history.

"We knew they had all the pressure and we came out with no pressure. They were the 1 seed, everything was on them and we came out and played a fun game and put all the pressure on them."

Then kept the Knights (32-7) off-balance all night with a fastball in the mid-80s and an offspeed pitch that helped him rack up nine strikeouts and only allow five baserunners in the game.

"We haven't seen many lefties this year and he had a good curveball, running it up there to 80, and we just weren't ready for him," senior Jay Costello said. "He was pitching pretty well and we just made some mental errors and we couldn't string anything together at all."

The Bobcats (32-11) jumped on the board in the first inning. Jake Goodman led off the game with a single, then Brett Harris hit a one-out double off the left field wall, setting up a sacrifice fly from Tucker Nauman to give Western Dubuque a 1-0 lead.

The Knights had a chance to counter in the bottom of the inning with runners on first and second and one out, but Then recorded two straight strikeouts to end the inning.

After a quiet second inning, Western Dubuque added to its lead after a pair of hit batters and a walk loaded the bases for Then. The Bobcat pitcher helped himself out with a two-run single to center field to put his team up 3-0, and ending Dreyer's night after three innings.

"I couldn't really locate my curveball, offspeed stuff, stuff like that, I was missing high on my fastball so they were kind of teeing off on that," Dreyer said. "Just baseball, anybody can beat anybody in any given game and that's what happened today, we just got beat."

Assumption trailed 3-0 early in its semifinal win over Independence on Wednesday, and when it trailed by the same deficit Friday there was the same feeling the Knights could repeat the feat.

But Assumption just couldn't get anything going against Then.

"Once we got down three I had confidence we could come back, but we just plateaued and once it got to the fifth, sixth inning, we just couldn't string anything together," Costello said.

Western Dubuque added single runs in the fourth and fifth innings, then scored two more runs in the sixth inning on an RBI double from Nauman, who then stole home plate on a double steal later in the inning.

"Every close play seemed to not go our way. It happens man. I've played a lot of baseball games, I've seen it a lot," Assumption head coach Greg Thissen said. "The old cliche, when it rains, it pours. It felt like it was just raining the whole game, I don't know if it ever really poured, it just felt like it was just a steady rain the whole game."

The Knights got their one run in the sixth inning. After John Argo reached on an error, Dreyer hit an RBI single to end the shutout, but Then responded with a strikeout to end the inning, then worked a 1-2-3 seventh to end the game, and send the Bobcat players into a dogpile at the pitchers mound.

"It means a lot, to be the best team ... to make it all the way, we knew we had something," Then said. "We struggled last year but to know we came this far, amazing."

After a three-year absence from the state title game, Assumption has some work to do to reload for next year.

The Knights lose 11 seniors, including seven from Friday's starting lineup. They do have a couple pieces to build around, including Tyler Welch, who was 8-1 as a pitcher, and Jeffrey Davis, who hit .341.

They also return Roderick Tanamor, who hit .352 as a sophomore before missing much of this season with an injury, as well as Jackson Wohlers, who struck out two in the seventh inning of Friday's game.

"I think our sophomore team only lost five games all year and won the conference tournament at the end of the year so we're going to lean on some of those guys coming up and some of the guys who didn't get to play this year, we're going to look for them to contribute next year," Thissen said. "Some of those guys who were kind of borderline guys are going to need to really step in and be a focal point of our team next year.

"We'll put it together, run the system and see what we can do."