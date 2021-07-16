Assumption manufactures win over Keokuk

DEWITT — In many ways, this is a Davenport Assumption baseball team its fans are not accustomed to watching.

The Knights don’t have any seniors in their starting lineup. They don’t have the explosive bat in the middle of their order or the big power arm on their pitching staff.

Instead, a team heavy on sophomores and juniors has had to lean on creating runs with precision and speed. It has relied on defense and piecing together a pitching staff this summer.

“We know we’re not going to hit triples off the wall like (former Knight) Seth Adrian,” first baseman John Argo said following Friday night’s 7-3 win over Keokuk in a Class 3A substate quarterfinal at DeWitt High School. “It is small ball, hit the ball hard and run fast.”

Assumption had a dozen hits, 10 of them singles, in its opening round tournament conquest. Max Stein, Roderick Tanamor, Alex Good, Noah Mack and No. 9 hitter John Argo each had two hits. The Knights (24-13) stole two bases, had four sacrifices and scored in five of the six innings.