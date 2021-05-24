Assumption, Moline split doubleheader

In their first game of the season, the Davenport Assumption baseball team put the bats to work against the Moline Maroons in a cross-river doubleheader at Augustana’s Brunner Field.
Assumption took the first game 17-7 in six innings, but the Maroons rallied for a split by taking the second game 4-3 by scoring in the bottom of the seventh.
The Knights (1-1) took an early 3-0 lead in the top of the first with Jay Costello scoring on an RBI single from JJ Stratman and John Argo scored later on a fielder’s choice. Stratman scored on a double-steal when the throw went through second base.
Moline (15-12) answered with four in the bottom of the first with Hunter Woods scoring on an RBI single from Ryne Schimmel and Cranston Wall delivered a two-run double to score Davis Hoffstatter and Jeff Davis. Alex Schimmel pinch-ran for the catcher Wall and scored from third on a wild pitch.
The Knights tied the game in the top of the second and then scored five in the top of the fourth to take the 9-4 lead. The Maroons had three errors in the inning that allowed three runners to score. Assumption's Alex Good ripped a two-run triple to score Tyler Maro and Roderick Tanamor.
That would have been enough to take the win, but Assumption piled on eight more runs to get the mercy rule stoppage after six innings. The Knights had 14 hits in the game and Assumption coach Greg Thissen was proud of the contact that his team made.
“Any time that you can put up 14 hits and 17 runs, you take that,” Thissen said. “In the second game we expected some let down and Moline to come back out and play hard and that’s what happened.”
The Maroons trailed 3-2 headed into the bottom of the seventh in the nightcap until Josh Morales scored on an RBI triple from Woods to tie the game at three. Woods scored on a passed ball a couple of pitches later as Moline salvaged the split.
Woods used his speed to his advantage and potentially could have scored an inside the park home run, but held up at third to be safe.
“Speed is a key thing in baseball,” Woods said. “I had a clear head on that play and tried not to over think it, and we wanted to play it safe with the guys coming up in the lineup.”
Moline coach Craig Schimmel felt that the team had a poor outing overall and was content to rally for the split.
“Our pitchers in the second game pounded the zone and got us out with the split,” Schimmel said. “We weren’t very good, but we cleaned things up defensively in the second game. That’s something we’ve had a tendency to do in some games where we play six or 12 solid innings and then lose our heads for an inning or two.”
“At this point it isn’t youth anymore, since our guys who are sophomores have had enough experience in the lineup this season. I do have to give credit for how our guys cleaned things up in the second game, especially on the mound.”
Jay Costello led off both games for the Knights and went 4-of-5 with three singles, a double and reached base on an error. He had an RBI and scored five runs all in the first game. Costello reached base on a fielders choice in the second game and scored a run as well.
“I was excited to have such a good performance in my first game of the season,” Costello said. “The whole team hit really well and we were able to take advantage of the contact that we were given.”