Assumption, Moline split doubleheader

“Any time that you can put up 14 hits and 17 runs, you take that,” Thissen said. “In the second game we expected some let down and Moline to come back out and play hard and that’s what happened.”

The Maroons trailed 3-2 headed into the bottom of the seventh in the nightcap until Josh Morales scored on an RBI triple from Woods to tie the game at three. Woods scored on a passed ball a couple of pitches later as Moline salvaged the split.

Woods used his speed to his advantage and potentially could have scored an inside the park home run, but held up at third to be safe.

“Speed is a key thing in baseball,” Woods said. “I had a clear head on that play and tried not to over think it, and we wanted to play it safe with the guys coming up in the lineup.”

Moline coach Craig Schimmel felt that the team had a poor outing overall and was content to rally for the split.

“Our pitchers in the second game pounded the zone and got us out with the split,” Schimmel said. “We weren’t very good, but we cleaned things up defensively in the second game. That’s something we’ve had a tendency to do in some games where we play six or 12 solid innings and then lose our heads for an inning or two.”