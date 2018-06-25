If the Davenport Assumption baseball team eventually wins or gets any piece of the Mississippi Athletic Conference championship, the Knights can point to the second game of a doubleheader with Davenport Central as a big reason why.
Dead in the water with two outs and down 3-0 to the Blue Devils, the Knights found a way to score four runs in the last of the seventh inning to rally and stun Central for a 4-3 victory.
The significance of the win, which allowed the host Knights to gain a split after losing the opener 3-1, is huge in the conference race. Instead of tumbling back to third place behind Central and falling behind MAC leader North Scott, Assumption (21-7, 9-3 MAC) sits in second place one game behind the Lancers, who are 10-2 in the conference.
The Blue Devils (18-8, 8-4) are still in the race but the defeat makes things even tougher moving forward.
Behind excellent pitching from Game 2 starter Ed VanCamp, the Blue Devils were poised for the sweep and relievers Zach Wirt and Will Kranz were solid after VanCamp left in the fifth inning. Wirt got the first two hitters in the seventh with the three-run lead before he started to have trouble finding the strike zone.
Wirt walked Jayson Willers and Jayce Levy before Blue Devils coach Chris Cartee brought in Kranz, who locked down the save for Central in the first game. But Kranz also walked Ryan Wohlers to load the bases and set up the final dramatic sequence of events.
Assumption's Nick Gottilla was the first hero, smacking an opposite field base hit to drive in Adam Metivier and Levy to cut the lead to 3-2. Next, Seth Adrian blooped a base hit just over the second baseman's head to tie the game at 3-3.
Finally, Daniel Powers, who took the loss for the Knights on the mound in Game 1, drove a hard single to center to score Gottilla to set off a wild game-ending celebration in front of stunned Central players, who looked like they could hardly believe what happened.
"We always saw hope, even when things were not falling for us," Powers said. "Central puts up six zeros (in the innings) in the second game and then gets two outs but we never gave up and the wheels kept turning and things finally went our way. After I saw the final (base hit) fall, I just felt great."
Assumption coach Billy Argo said it was a matter of his team finally making the Central pitchers work a little harder than they did through most of the doubleheader. The Knights had three hits in their final at-bat while racking up just five hits in the previous 10 innings combined over the two games.
"We did not have enough quality at-bats in either game until that seventh inning," Argo said. "We finally strung a few together."
"You can do all the talking you want but at some point it comes down to action. What happens on the field matters, and this was a huge game for us and more than anything, it shows guys that when they approach things the right way, we have a chance. It shows that anything can happen against anybody even with two outs."
For Gottilla, his two-run single was especially sweet redemption after his error in leftfield during the fifth inning of the first game allowed two runs to score for Central in what turned out to be the game-winning runs for the Blue Devils.
"Everybody had good at-bats with two outs and we started something," Gottilla said.
"Everybody just focused more on what their job was and executed. I was not too happy after dropping that fly ball but (the hit), it definitely helps. I was mad about it but the single helps. We knew coming in we just had to win because everyone else is going to keep winning. We are going to have a lot more energy (going into Thursday's doubleheader against North Scott) because we are coming off a walk-off win."
The Blue Devils' Spencer Darland, Elijah Mitchell and Brendan Gogulich all had RBI hits in the second game to help build the 3-0 before things went South.
Gogulich also had an RBI single in the first game and made two tremendous sliding catches in centerfield to back an excellent pitching outing from winner Caleb Evans. Evans went 5 1/3 innings before Kranz shut down the Knights the rest of the way.
"Feels like a sweep to me," Cartee said of the tough way his team fell in the second game.
But the Central head coach did not blame the final inning as the reason his team could not complete the sweep. Instead, Cartee said his team missed chances to move runners at key times earlier in the game or get big hits that could have extended the lead. The Blue Devils did ground into three double plays in Game 2 with the bases loaded.
"Our lack of execution in the previous seven innings was the reason," he said. "Constantly left the bases loaded, we could have had a lot more runs with the bases loaded and when you don't execute, good teams will step up and bite you. (Assumption) had two outs and is down 3-0 and they go and score four runs. That's the mentality we want our guys to have, no matter what the situation is, the game is still going, you still have a chance to win. Sometimes, getting them to believe that stuff is tough."