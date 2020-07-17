Assumption rolls in postseason opener

Fresh from winning its second straight Mississippi Athletic Conference baseball crown, top-ranked Davenport Assumption began a new quest Friday night.
Opening Iowa Class 3A District 9 regional play against a one-win Keokuk club, the top-ranked Knights were not about to take their opponent lightly, and it showed in a 12-0, five-inning victory at Modern Woodmen Park.
Up by just three runs through three innings, Assumption (19-4) added on with two in the bottom of the fourth, then batted around and scored seven times in the last of the fifth to bring its postseason opener to an early end.
"We can't go in expecting any team to lay down against us," said senior catcher Seth Adrian, whose towering three-run homer to the left-field berm was a fitting capper to the evening.
"No one is going to lay down, especially when they look at us and see the 'A' on our hats."
Indeed, the Chiefs (1-17) were coming in off a wild 13-12 win over Van Buren in their regular season finale and were able to hang with the Knights in the early innings.
Keokuk had a chance to break through against Assumption starting pitcher Alex Pollmiller in the top of the third, cashing in on some control issues to work three walks and load the bases.
However, Pollmiller was able to put out the fire as he finished with eight strikeouts in four innings before giving way to Noah Mack as the pair combined on a one-hitter.
"(Pollmiller) didn't have his best stuff, but he was around the zone enough to be effective," said Assumption coach Greg Thissen. "They were definitely game; their pitcher (starter Cole Gillenwater) was throwing strikes, and they didn't make many mistakes in the field."
The Knights gave Pollmiller some early support when a two-out RBI single by Nate Schlichting scored Noah Weiman in the opening inning. In the last of the second, Roderick Tanamor singled and eventually scored on a wild pitch, with an RBI groundout by Weiman putting the hosts up 3-0.
"In any baseball game, it's great to give your pitcher a hand. He started off hot and we scored in the first, that was big for our momentum," said Schlichting, who along with Justin Saskowski went 2-for-3 at the plate.
Tanamor and Jay Costello each went 2-for-2, with Weiman adding a pair of RBIs, the second of which followed J.J. Stratman's RBI fielder's choice to put Assumption up 5-0 through four innings.
In the home half of the fifth, Saskowski's RBI double got the Knights going, with Tanamor and Costello also knocking in runs to set the stage for Adrian's game-ending, three-run clout.
"We lost a lot of guys from last year, so we're a young team," said Thissen, whose club will now face Mount Pleasant (15-6) in Monday's 7 p.m. substate semifinal on the Mississippi riverfront after the Panthers topped Fort Madison 9-2.
"For us to come out and take care of business like we did, this was a good win for us."
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!