Assumption rolls in postseason opener

Fresh from winning its second straight Mississippi Athletic Conference baseball crown, top-ranked Davenport Assumption began a new quest Friday night.

Opening Iowa Class 3A District 9 regional play against a one-win Keokuk club, the top-ranked Knights were not about to take their opponent lightly, and it showed in a 12-0, five-inning victory at Modern Woodmen Park.

Up by just three runs through three innings, Assumption (19-4) added on with two in the bottom of the fourth, then batted around and scored seven times in the last of the fifth to bring its postseason opener to an early end.

"We can't go in expecting any team to lay down against us," said senior catcher Seth Adrian, whose towering three-run homer to the left-field berm was a fitting capper to the evening.

"No one is going to lay down, especially when they look at us and see the 'A' on our hats."

Indeed, the Chiefs (1-17) were coming in off a wild 13-12 win over Van Buren in their regular season finale and were able to hang with the Knights in the early innings.

Keokuk had a chance to break through against Assumption starting pitcher Alex Pollmiller in the top of the third, cashing in on some control issues to work three walks and load the bases.