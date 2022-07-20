Assumption scores 13 unanswered to run-rule way to state title game

IOWA CITY — After giving up three runs in the first inning of Wednesday's Class 3A state semifinal game against Independence, Assumption High School pitcher Tyler Welch had a quick conversation with coach Greg Thissen.

"Coach Thiss said 'We've got your back,'" Welch said, "'Your offense will get you runs.'"

And the Knights did just that, putting up 13 unanswered to grab a 13-3 win in five innings at Duane Banks Field to earn a trip to the state title game for the first time since 2018.

"It's all the confidence we have in our teammates, we knew there were going to be ups and downs and we just needed to stay the course," said first baseman J.J. Stratman, who was 2-for-2 with an RBI in the game. "That's been an important thing throughout the season, every time we go down, we just stick together and stick to what we know and it always ends up working out."

The Knights hadn't trailed all postseason until Marcus Beatty's home run on the third pitch of the game, but even spotting the Mustangs three runs didn't prove to be too much of a challenge as Assumption earned its fifth run-rule victory of the postseason. They've outscored opponents 55-5 heading into Friday's 5 p.m. state title game against Western Dubuque.

"Our confidence right now is through the roof, everyone is clicking on all cylinders at the right time," Stratman said. "But it's important we just continue to play our game. We're hard to beat when we play our game."

After the Mustangs (30-12) took a 3-0 lead, the Knights (32-6) quickly answered on RBI singles from Chance Dreyer and Michael Ray to cut the lead to 3-2 after one inning.

Welch stranded runners on first and second with a strikeout in the top of the second inning and then the Knights went to work on offense.

Stratman led off the bottom of the frame with a single, then Jeffrey Davis looked to lay down a sacrifice bunt, but was instead walked on four pitches by Independence starter Jake Sidles. John Argo was hit on the very next pitch to load the bases with no outs in the inning.

Jay Costello gave the Knights the lead with a two-run single into shallow right field. Costello then generated another run by stealing second base, forcing a high throw from Independence catcher Keegan Schmitt that allowed Argo to score from third base and put Assumption up 5-3.

The Knights weren't done.

With Costello's single forcing Sidles out of the game, Assumption jumped on reliever Keegan Palmer, scoring three more runs on two hits, Ray's two-run double the big hit, and forcing Palmer to throw 35 pitches in his first inning of relief.

After a quiet third and fourth innings, the Knights ended the game with five runs in the fifth inning. Assumption took advantage of two Mustang errors — of five total — in the frame, both scoring runs and setting up Max Stein's walk-off RBI single to end the game.

Assumption finished the game with 11 hits and only two were extra-base hits, doubles from Ray and Stein in the second inning. Both had two hits and Costello was 2-for-4 with three RBIs and two stolen bases.

"I know it's a cliche to say but you just take everything one pitch at a time and you just grind out at-bats and if you barrel enough balls, hopefully you get lucky enough to find some holes and maybe they make some mistakes and that happened today where they helped us out here and there to add those totals up," Thissen said. "I think it just goes back to our team and how much pressure we put on you; the guys that can run, the guys that are having long, two-strike at-bats.

"We just keep trying to execute what we do."

Welch threw 92 pitches on the night, but 25 of those came in the first inning. Along with giving up Beatty's opposite-field home run over the right-field fence, Welch also hit Korver Hupke and gave up an RBI triple to Schmitt, who scored on a throwing error from the shortstop on the next at-bat.

But the Assumption starter settled down after that, only allowing one more hit and just three total baserunners over the final four innings and finishing the game with five strikeouts.

"I just made sure to tell him he's that dude, he's been that dude for us all year," catcher Nic Orr said. "He went out there the rest of that game and just showed. After that first inning he really locked in, he competed with his fastball, he was able to throw his curveball for strikes and he really mixed his pitches and it worked out for him."

Now, Assumption is back in the title game after a three-year absence and has a chance to win its 12th state title in program history.

"This is very fun," Welch said. "Last year we lost in the substate final and we pretty much have the exact same team; we're really close and this is what we wanted to do this year, come to the state tournament and win it."