CEDAR RAPIDS — It’s not very often that the turning point in a baseball game occurs in the first inning, but it happened that way Wednesday night at Ken Charipar Field.
Central DeWitt collected two hit batsmen, a walk, a solid single and a wild pitch in the inning, and even mixed in a 350-foot foul ball. But it somehow came away from all that without scoring a run.
That was just the opening Davenport Assumption needed. The Knights, as they have so often in the past, bounced back from that mess to take control and grind out a 4-2 victory over Central DeWitt in the Class 3A substate final, clinching their 16th trip to the state tournament.
They will go after their second straight state title (and 11th overall) next week in Des Moines.
Head coach Billy Argo admitted that in that first inning Wednesday he wasn’t so sure it would happen.
“It’s been kind of a crazy year,’’ Argo said. “A lot of the guys that were out there weren’t on the field last year. That group last year, so many of them were three-year starters and a lot of these guys didn’t have experience, and they made mistakes that inexperienced players make. And we made a few of them today ...
“But Brandon Schlichting pitched really well for us in relief and we found a way to scratch out enough runs.’’
Schlichting came in from right field to pitch with two outs in that first inning and squashed the DeWitt rally by getting Jake Swanson to hit a lazy fly ball to center field.
He went on to pitch 6 1/3 innings and really was only in trouble in one of them. He faced the minimum three hitters in four of the innings he worked.
“I was a bit nervous going in but I had that next-man-in mentality,’’ Schlichting said. “Everybody on this team is ready to go into any situation.’’
Argo said Schlichting really was his only option when senior Daniel Powers got off to a rocky start on the mound. Argo had used his top two pitchers, Adam Quested and Nick Gottilla, in previous tournament games and Julien Broderson (6-0 with a 1.19 earned-run average) is in North Dakota at a national wrestling tournament.
Still, he felt he had to go to the bullpen.
“Daniel has had some quality starts but he’s had some rocky first innings,’’ Argo said. “Normally in this situation we’re going to ride him out for three, four innings, but we don’t have that kind of patience at this point in the season.’’
After escaping disaster in the first, the Knights (31-10) began to get to DeWitt starter Alex McAleer in the third. Schlichting started it with a double, Adam Metivier legged out a bunt and Nick Gottila drove in the first run with an infield chopper to shortstop.
Seth Adrian singled in another run and Donaven Juarez made it 3-0 by plating a run with a fielder’s choice.
The Knights added another run in the fourth on a double by Metivier.
The Sabers (29-13) managed to get two runs against a tiring Schlichting in the sixth, but he rebounded to retire them in order in the seventh.
Central DeWitt coach Shane Sikkema pinned the blame for the first inning failure squarely on himself.
With runners at first and third and no outs in the inning, Garrett Finley turned on a 2-1 pitch and hit it way beyond the left-field fence for an apparent three-run homer. The umpires called it a foul ball, though.
On the next pitch, Sikkema called for a squeeze bunt. The pitch was beyond Finley’s reach and Devin Hurdle was tagged out in a rundown. After Finley flied out, Lucas Anderson walked and Tucker Kinney was hit by a pitch before Schlichting came in to end the rally.
“I just did not do a very good job of coaching in the first inning …’’ Sikkema said. “Why squeeze with the three hitter in that situation? I turned the game right there for our team. I apologized to them and I apologized to all the fans. It’s just one of those nights. I thought we had a three-run home run, too. It is what it is.’’
He said he still was very proud of his team, which collected the third highest victory total in school history.
“It’s one of those things where the little things just didn’t go our way tonight,’’ he said.