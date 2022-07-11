Assumption vs. Keokuk

ELDRIDGE — Tyler Welch was not quite perfect on Monday against Keokuk in a Class 3A substate semifinal.

But the Davenport Assumption High School junior pitcher was about as dominant as you could be for the Knights in a 10-0 victory in five innings.

Welch allowed only a bad hop, infield single to Keokuk while striking out seven batters in a row at one point to put the Knights (29-6) in the substate title game against Marion (25-10) on Wednesday night.

The contest will be back at North Scott High School and will start at 6 p.m.

Without one out in the fifth inning and Assumption comfortably up 8-0, Keokuk No. 5 hitter Blake Chase hit a sharp grounder toward third base. Chance Dreyer, who is as sure-handed as they come defensively, was on the play but at the last microsecond the ball jumped off the grass and hit Dreyer’s left shoulder and scooted away.

The official scoring was, perhaps fairly to Dreyer and perhaps unfairly to Welch, scored a hit.

Welch said he was not even worried about losing a perfect game on that play.

“Chance does a great job every time and I was only focused on moving on to the next hitter,” he said. “I know my defense will be there for me every single time. That’s what gives me the confidence I need.”

The small amount of weak contact Keokuk (8-18) made in the game echoed just how strong Welch pitched. Welch struck out the side in the third and fourth innings and the leadoff batter in the fifth before Chase’s groundball. He fanned the final two batters he faced after the infield hit. He finished with 11 strikeouts.

Welch only went to three-ball counts twice in the contest and only one fair ball was hit out of the infield when Keokuk leadoff hitter Jordan Sisk flew out to leftfield to start the game. The other three outs were on two groundouts to shortstop and one groundout to second base.

Welch said he mixed in his fastball with an effective change-up and a curveball. But his fastball seemed to almost explode on hitters in the last few feet.

“I had a little extra on my fastball, at times, depending on the situation,” Welch said. “But I was really working in a good tempo and, again, I knew even if (Keokuk) hit the ball, my defense was there for me.”

Max Stein, who starts in rightfield for Assumption, said he could even tell from his perspective how on Welch was, and in particular, what pitch was working.

“I told my buddy John (Argo, who starts in centerfield) that when (Welch) threw his curveball, no one could even touch it,” Stein said. “Keokuk looked like they had never even seen that pitch, it was unreal. Extremely impressive.”

Stein helped support Welch by driving in four runs. He had RBI singles in the first and fifth innings. Stein also jacked a two-run homer as part of a seven-run, second inning that broke open the game. It was Stein’s second homer of the year, a line-drive bullet over the leftfield fence.

Argo added a two-run double of his own and also scored on an error. Dreyer also had an RBI single for the winners.

Five of the runs allowed by Keokuk were unearned as the infield defense made four errors. Stein said if teams are going to give Assumption extra chances, the Knights will make them pay.

“When we put the ball in play and get guys on, (the opponents) have to be ready for us,” Stein said. “Everyone in the lineup can step up and drive guys in.”