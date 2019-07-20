CALAMUS, Iowa — Caleb Banowetz saw the college coaches with radar guns behind home plate clocking and evaluating his every pitch.
The Calamus-Wheatland southpaw didn’t let that faze him Saturday night.
Banowetz handcuffed Lone Tree’s offense as Class 1A fourth-ranked Cal-Wheat rolled into the substate final with a 6-0 victory on its home diamond.
Valparaiso and Kirkwood Community College were among the coaches in attendance to get a glimpse of Banowetz, whose fastball was around 85 miles an hour and topped out at 88.
“Once I get command of that fastball, that’s my biggest thing,” Banowetz said. “If I can plant that fastball in their head coming hard, that slider looks that much slower. When I bring back the fastball then, it is pretty much game over for a hitter.”
Lone Tree (13-12) mustered very little. The junior struck out 14 and surrendered just two hits. He did walk four batters, including a pair in the sixth inning, but managed to escape unscathed.
“He was hitting his spots tonight,” Cal-Wheat catcher Tyler Rowold said. “He struggled a bit in that sixth inning, but he came through and finished the game strong.”
It has been a banner season for Banowetz.
He’s hitting over .515 with 14 doubles, 5 triples, 13 home runs and 72 RBIs with 32 walks. On the mound, he’s 9-1 with an ERA around 1 and 138 strikeouts in 61 1/3 innings.
That, coupled with a lively arm, is a big reason Banowetz has drawn so much attention from college coaches.
“Personally, as a coach, this is as good a season as I’ve seen anybody have on the mound and hitting,” Cal-Wheat coach Michael Bruns said, “but that’s the stuff I see in practice each day. He’s just doing it in games this season.
“He’s a special talent, for sure.”
Banowetz doesn’t get caught up in the individual numbers or accolades. He hasn't decided on a college yet, either.
“I don’t like to look at my own stuff,” he said. “I’m looking to the next day and not what I just did. What is in front of us and how are we going to play this next team.”
The Warriors (33-3) are on the cusp of the state tournament for the first time in 10 years. Cal-Wheat plays the winner of Pekin and Iowa Mennonite, a game which was suspended Saturday because of weather, in a substate final Tuesday night at Solon.
Bruns’ team has won back-to-back postseason games by 6-0 margins. It’ll have Max Hansen (9-0, 0.72 ERA) on the mound Tuesday.
“We can’t let the moment get too big,” Banowetz said. “We’ve never been on this platform before, and I thought tonight we did a great job of not letting the moment get too big.
“That’s the biggest key Tuesday. If we keep playing our ball, we’ll see you in Des Moines.”
Cal-Wheat struck for three runs in the second inning against Lone Tree starter Keegan Edwards.
Rowold turned on a 2-2 curveball for a two-run homer in the second inning. Hansen added a bloop double and scored after two wild pitches.
“I took that curveball twice in the at-bat, so I figured it was coming again,” Rowold said. “That was a big momentum swing for us. We came out a little flat in our previous game, so to finally get it early in this game was good.”
The Warriors finished with just six hits but had traffic on the bases most of the game. Cal-Wheat had a runner in scoring position in five of its six innings.
Banowetz did the rest.
He blew fastballs past several Lone Tree hitters. He used a knee-buckling slider to retire others. Other than Avery Knock, the Lions’ No. 3 hitter, every batter in Lone Tree’s lineup fanned at least once.
“To get on the board first helped us relax a bit,” Bruns said. “Any time Caleb is on the bump, we’re hoping for two or less runs against him anyway. So it was a good feeling in that dugout to get (three) early.”