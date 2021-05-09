Basala bringing back Tiger baseball

During his own high school career at Sherrard, Basala and one of his assistant coaches, fellow '05 graduate Torry Leffel, were part of back-to-back Class A regional-championship teams in 2004 and '05, with the first of those squads also including another current assistant, Rusty Plunkett.

With the perspective of being alumni, seeing this year's Tigers enjoying the success of three wins in their last four games is particularly satisfying.

"Definitely," Basala stated. "I'm having a blast right now. I'm glad I'm back into it, and I love being at Sherrard now. I feel like Sherrard has always been a place where baseball can be such a success, and we've had teams here like our (2006) state team (and the super-sectional squad in '14) that prove it.

"We've explained that to the guys, given them a little background and history on the program, and that's starting to click with them. The energy and passion we coaches have for it, they understand that."

Among the key players in the Tigers' recent surge have been the senior quartet of pitcher/first baseman Will Franck (2-0 record, .261 average with five RBIs), pitcher/shortstop Brady Hartman (also 2-0 to go with a .371 average with 13 runs and nine RBIs), catcher/first baseman/DH Blake Lingafelter (.364, eight RBIs) and catcher Ryan Staver (.296, eight RBIs).