Basala bringing back Tiger baseball

SHERRARD — When it came time to return to the diamond for the first time in nearly two years, the Sherrard High School baseball team decided to jump in at the deep end of the competitive pool.
Opening their season against Western Big 6 Cofenrence members Alleman and Rock Island as part of a two-week run that included a third Big 6 club in United Township, the Tigers took some early shots in an 0-3 start that included a doubleheader sweep at the hands of the Rocks.
But once Nick Basala's squad opened its Three Rivers Conference's West Division schedule, those early setbacks proved to pay handsome dividends.
Sweeping two-game weekly series with Orion and then against Rockridge this past week, Sherrard (5-5 overall) sits in a tie for first place in the Three Rivers West at 4-0. Up ahead for the Tigers this week are two games with Fulton (6-2), which is also off to a 4-0 start to conference play.
"Playing the Big 6 schools early and being challenged like that, it helps you to grow," said Basala, a 2005 Sherrard graduate who is in his first year as his alma mater's head coach following a successful nine-season stint at Mercer County (2009-18) that included four Lincoln Trail Conference championships and three IHSA Class 2A regional titles.
"After going through some hiccups, it's starting to pay off. The guys see the expectations I had for them, and they're playing well right now."
During his own high school career at Sherrard, Basala and one of his assistant coaches, fellow '05 graduate Torry Leffel, were part of back-to-back Class A regional-championship teams in 2004 and '05, with the first of those squads also including another current assistant, Rusty Plunkett.
With the perspective of being alumni, seeing this year's Tigers enjoying the success of three wins in their last four games is particularly satisfying.
"Definitely," Basala stated. "I'm having a blast right now. I'm glad I'm back into it, and I love being at Sherrard now. I feel like Sherrard has always been a place where baseball can be such a success, and we've had teams here like our (2006) state team (and the super-sectional squad in '14) that prove it.
"We've explained that to the guys, given them a little background and history on the program, and that's starting to click with them. The energy and passion we coaches have for it, they understand that."
Among the key players in the Tigers' recent surge have been the senior quartet of pitcher/first baseman Will Franck (2-0 record, .261 average with five RBIs), pitcher/shortstop Brady Hartman (also 2-0 to go with a .371 average with 13 runs and nine RBIs), catcher/first baseman/DH Blake Lingafelter (.364, eight RBIs) and catcher Ryan Staver (.296, eight RBIs).
With Sherrard's drive toward a conference title heating up beginning with today's 4:30 p.m. home matchup with Fulton, followed by Thursday's rematch with the Steamers at Drives Park and then two games with Riverdale (5-5, 3-1 TRAC West) next week, the early-season challenges have Basala's club ready for what lies ahead.
"Look at our five losses (to UT and Peru St. Bede as well as Alleman and Rocky), I think we had opportunities in every single one of them," he said. "We just have to stay consistent in our play for seven innings. We knew once we got there, we can be a really good team capable of competing with anybody."