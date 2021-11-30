Bettendorf girls pull out OT win over Assumption

The Bulldogs survived.
Bettendorf squandered a four-point lead in the final minute of regulation in Tuesday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference opener at Assumption. Then the Bulldogs watched helplessly as the Knights got a wide-open look at the buzzer.
It rolled off the rim, and Bettendorf pulled away in overtime for a 44-40 win.
“Any time you come to Assumption, which is rich in basketball tradition, you know it’s going to be a four-quarter game, and tonight it was an overtime game,” Bettendorf head coach Brian Tritt said.
Bettendorf (2-1, 1-0 MAC) had two chances to take the lead late in regulation, but Adriana McGee’s runner was off and Lillie Petersen couldn’t connect on the follow.
After an Assumption timeout, the Knights (0-2, 0-1 MAC) had to go the length of the floor in two seconds. A long pass was intercepted by Petersen, but she stepped on the end line, giving the ball to the Knights under their basket with 0.7 seconds left. The inbound pass went to A.J. Schubert, but was tipped to Maddy Nigey, who put up a wide-open 5-footer at the buzzer. It rattled out.
“I was clenching my teeth and praying that it wouldn’t go in, and it didn’t.” Bettendorf’s Kate McAleer said.
Bettendorf never trailed in overtime. Izzy Appel scored a driving layup on the Bulldogs’ first possession of the extra period. Assumption’s Dawsen Dorsey answered with a driving layup of her own, but a pair of Petersen free throws gave Bettendorf the lead for good with 2:25 left.
After Nigey made one of two free throws with 49.1 seconds remaining, McGee made a pair of foul shots to push the Bettendorf lead to three. Schubert missed an open look at a 3-pointer on the other end, and McGee, a sophomore, iced the game with another free throw with 5.8 seconds left.
“One thing I like about her is she doesn’t get too high or too low,” Tritt said of McGee. “She stays nice and calm and collected.”
Dorsey’s steal and three-point play gave Assumption a 32-29 lead with 4:31 left in regulation, but McAleer followed with back-to-back corner 3-pointers to put Bettendorf ahead by three with 2:28 to go.
“When I came to the bench with two minutes left, I was like, ‘We are not, bad word, losing,’” McAleer said.
McAleer hit four 3-pointers in the contest and matched her career high with 12 points. Petersen had eight points to go with 17 rebounds and six steals.
“I had a feeling in my gut that she was going to have a good game tonight,” Tritt said of McAleer. “She’s a senior. She’s a knock-down shooter. She just had to get her confidence going. I think this was huge going forward for her for confidence.”
The Bulldogs struggled from the field and needed every bit of McAleer’s shooting. Bettendorf shot just over 24% from the field and 6-for-28 from 3-point range in the win.
“One thing we train a lot is team defense, and that’s going to keep us in the game,” Tritt said. “We didn’t shoot the ball very well. We could barely hit the backboard in the first half.”
Still, the Bulldogs led by four with less than a minute left in regulation before Schubert made two free throws and then Dorsey came up with a steal that led to a Nigey layup, tying the game with 33 seconds left.
Schubert scored a game-high 17 points to lead the Knights. Dorsey had 11 of her 13 points and all five of her steals in the second half.
“Dawsen didn’t have the kind of game she wanted to have, but she fought and she made some big plays down the stretch,” Assumption head coach Jake Timm said.
The Knights got one last chance to win it, but Nigey’s shot just didn’t go down.
“We tried to get a shot for Ava, and luckily it bounced to Maddy. She had a good look at it, and she’s going to make that shot nine times out of 10. The rim just didn’t want it to go down tonight,” Timm said.