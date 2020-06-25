Bettendorf scores 10 runs with two outs to salvage split

ELDRIDGE — Bettendorf had a never-say-quit mentality Thursday night.
The Bulldogs earned a Mississippi Athletic Conference doubleheader split with North Scott, thanks to scoring all 10 runs with two outs in a 10-6 win in the nightcap after the Lancers won the opener 5-1.
“Sometimes people go up there and are always trying to hit bombs,” said Bettendorf left fielder Zach Garton, who had three hits and drove in four runs in the nightcap, all his damage coming with two outs. “Coach says when you’re playing a good team like North Scott, you just want to hit the ball, get base hits and drive in runs.”
With the split, Bettendorf (7-2, 6-2) reaches the halfway point of the conference slate tied for first, after being picked to finish eighth in the preseason coaches poll.
“We kind of love being the underdog,” Garton said. “Nobody’s expecting us to be first in the MAC right now, everyone’s expecting us to finish eighth and that gives us a little chip on our shoulder, saying we’re going to prove everybody wrong.”
The Bulldogs took a 1-0 lead in the first inning, then took advantage of a Lancer error that extended the second inning, allowing three runs to score, highlighted by a two-run double from Garton.
The Lancers (8-4, 5-3 MAC) struck back with two runs in the bottom of the second on a two-run double from Parker Ruth, but Bettendorf added to its lead with two more runs in the third inning, courtesy of a two-run single from Ashton Westphall.
Bettendorf starter Jacob Ripple led off that inning with a triple, but cramped up running the bases and was pulled after giving up two hits to start the third inning.
Freshman Luke Bohonek came on in relief, and though North Scott cut the lead to 6-5, got out of the inning and held the Lancer offense to just one hit over the next three innings.
“Luke’s a competitor, he competes; for a freshman, I’ve never seen anybody compete like he does,” Bettendorf coach Blake Hanna said. “He’s a huge part of our team and we put him in situations to be a team leader and he comes through a lot and he does a great job with that.”
Jake Matthaidess was hit with the loss, the culmination of a grinding week in which North Scott played six games in three days.
“That’s baseball and you’ve just got to find the grind to make the big out to get out of the inning,” North Scott co-coach Brad Ward said. “Especially when they might have two men on, or bases loaded and the pitcher is struggling, it’s up to that defense to try and make a big play to get out of the inning, stop the bleeding at some point.”
Graysen Drezek grabbed the win in the opener, pitching what Ward believed was his best game of the shortened season. The Lancer senior struck out five and allowed no earned runs to grab the win.
Drezek pitched around a shaky start from his defense. A pair of errors led to Bettendorf’s run in the first inning and the Bulldogs made the North Scott starter throw 23 pitches in the opening frame.
But Drezek settled in, retiring 10 straight batters and finishing the game on 91 pitches.
“My defense is unbelievable and the way we were able to pick up, get some runs after that first inning, and then come back out and they were flawless; I think it’s amazing our defense has the ability to do that,” Drezek said. “We went out and I reassured them I was going to throw strikes and I knew they were going to make plays.”
The Lancer offense took advantage of some sloppy play from the Bulldogs to tie the game, an error extending the third inning, allowing Matthaidess to drive in a run with a two-out single.
North Scott took the lead in the fourth inning, with Drezek leading off the frame with a triple, and courtesy runner Quentin Allison scoring on a wild pitch.
The Lancers added another run in the fifth inning on a two-out RBI double from Sam Skarich, then stretched the lead courtesy of two more Bettendorf errors in the sixth inning.
That was enough for Drezek, who recorded two of his five strikeouts in the seventh inning to end the game.
“Up and down the lineup, we hit the ball like crazy, so although they did score in the first inning, it was completely unearned and the whole team knew that,” Drezek said. “Being able to go out after that inning, up and down the lineup, we just hit the ball really well.”
