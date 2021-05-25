Big fifth inning leads Alleman baseball past first-place Galesburg

Given the opportunity to gain ground on Western Big 6-leading Galesburg Tuesday, the second-place Alleman Pioneers took advantage.

The hosting Pioneers patiently waited their moment to strike, scoring four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning and holding off a rally from the Silver Streaks in the seventh to pick up their most important victory of the season by the final score of 4-3.

“Tonight’s game featured the two top teams in the conference, and both teams played like it,” said Alleman coach Jerry Burkhead. “We knew we were going to create some offensive opportunities at some point, and in the fifth inning, our guys came through with some big hits and ran the bases exceptionally well.”

With the win, Alleman improves to 14-8-1 on the season, and 8-4 in the Western Big 6. Despite the loss, Galesburg maintains its hold on first place in the conference with a record of 9-3, 16-7 overall.

The Silver Streaks showed why they sit atop the competitive WB6 in the early stages of the game, scoring runs in the second and third innings to lead 2-0. A bunt single by center fielder John Knapp scored third baseman Kadin Spencer in the second inning, and a sacrifice fly by first baseman Reid Stufflebeem scored catcher Kannon Kleine in the third for Galesburg.