Big fifth inning leads Alleman baseball past first-place Galesburg

Given the opportunity to gain ground on Western Big 6-leading Galesburg Tuesday, the second-place Alleman Pioneers took advantage.
The hosting Pioneers patiently waited their moment to strike, scoring four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning and holding off a rally from the Silver Streaks in the seventh to pick up their most important victory of the season by the final score of 4-3.
“Tonight’s game featured the two top teams in the conference, and both teams played like it,” said Alleman coach Jerry Burkhead. “We knew we were going to create some offensive opportunities at some point, and in the fifth inning, our guys came through with some big hits and ran the bases exceptionally well.”
With the win, Alleman improves to 14-8-1 on the season, and 8-4 in the Western Big 6. Despite the loss, Galesburg maintains its hold on first place in the conference with a record of 9-3, 16-7 overall.
The Silver Streaks showed why they sit atop the competitive WB6 in the early stages of the game, scoring runs in the second and third innings to lead 2-0. A bunt single by center fielder John Knapp scored third baseman Kadin Spencer in the second inning, and a sacrifice fly by first baseman Reid Stufflebeem scored catcher Kannon Kleine in the third for Galesburg.
Alleman scored all of its runs in the game in the fifth inning, as Burkhead pulled out many of his managerial cards to move the runners around the bases and into scoring position.
First baseman Rudy Glancey opened the inning for the Pioneers with a long double to center field, and Burkhead immediately brought in pinch runner Alex Barrios, who advanced to third on a balk called on Galesburg starting pitcher Owen Wolfe.
Alleman left fielder Jackson Marx drove in Barrios with a sharp single to left, and Burkhead called on another pinch runner, DeAngelo Ferrari.
“We have a couple of guys on our team who primarily work as baserunners when we have opportunities to score, and they are excellent in their roles,” said Burkhead.
Third baseman Denning Phelps knocked an infield single up the middle to add an additional baserunner for the Pioneers, and second baseman Alec Edwards delivered the big blow for Alleman with a two-RBI double to left field. The home team added its final run on a sacrifice fly by center fielder Chase Stephens, scoring Edwards from third base.
“Our thinking was that it was only a matter of time until we could create a chance to put together a big inning, and I told our guys to remain positive and concentrate on their defense to keep the game close,” Burkhead said.
Alleman starting pitcher Chance Carruthers worked deep into the fifth inning to pick up the win. Reliever Nathan Noble navigated through trouble in the top of the seventh inning to seal the win for the Pioneers.
“I knew that I had to throw strikes and work the corners of the strike zone against the potent offense of Galesburg, and once they scored a couple of early runs, I concentrated on hitting those corners and taking advantage of my off-speed pitch to get outs,” Carruthers said.
In the top of the seventh inning, Galesburg put the first two batters on base with walks, and scored a run on an RBI groundout by Kannon Kleine with one down, but Noble secured the game’s final out on a pop-up to his shortstop, Zach Carpita, to secure the victory.
“Our two teams have a tremendous amount of respect for each other, and we know that every time we play against Coach (Jeremy) Pickrel and his Galesburg squad, we are going to be in a tough battle that will likely go down to the final out,” said Burkhead.
The critical win over first-place Galesburg on Tuesday has provided Alleman with an all-important opening to come from behind and win the conference title, or a share of the title, by sweeping Sterling in its final two games.
“What more can we ask for," Burkhead said. "We have a shot to take the conference title if we win out, and gain some big-time momentum going into the postseason; a great way to end our regular season.”