Big inning sends Tigers to sectional baseball finals

KNOXVILLE — One big inning. One crooked number.

That was what it took for the Sherrard baseball team to extend its season and reach the IHSA sectional finals for the first time since 2014.

Sending 13 batters to the plate and scoring eight runs in the top of the fourth inning, the Tigers went from four down to four up and never relinquished their lead as they bested Chillicothe IVC 11-5 in Thursday's Class 2A Knoxville Sectional semifinals.

"Early on, we didn't have a good approach mentally; it could have been nerves," Sherrard coach Nick Basala said. "But they way they kept battling through, putting the ball in play and forcing them to make plays, then Broc (DeHamer) and Brennan (Welch) having back-to-back doubles, that was big for us."

With Sherrard trailing 4-0 through three innings and IVC starting pitcher Noah Chase working on a no-hitter, Welch (2-for-4) got the Tigers' big inning started with a one-out single to right field.

That was followed by three straight walks, with Izaac Novitske drawing a bases-loaded pass to score Welch with Sherrard's first run. Kyler Schmidt then scored on an error, Clayton Matkovic drove in Cam Davis, and Aiden Switzer worked a two-out walk to force in Novitske with the tying run.

That set the stage for DeHamer, who sliced a double to the right-field fence off IVC reliever Nick Humbracht to score three runs and give the Tigers their first lead at 7-4.

"It felt perfect," said DeHamer. "I just took off and did what I could. I came up there with my confidence up, swung as hard as I could and let the ball ride. We kept expanding the score and that gave us extra confidence."

Batting for the second time in the fourth, Welch doubled to the same spot where DeHamer drove the ball to cap the uprising and give Sherrard an 8-4 lead.

"Like the Orion game, hitting was definitely contagious again," said Welch, referring to the Tigers' 15-7 regional-clinching win last Saturday. "I went up there feeling (Humbracht) was going to give me a fastball. I thought, if Broc could do it, why not me?"

Prior to the fourth inning, it was the Grey Ghosts (23-10) asserting their control on an overcast day at Billy Notz Memorial Field.

IVC broke loose for three runs in the bottom of the second, the key blow being a two-run single by Nick Rainey (3-for-4). In the third inning, a two-out RBI single by Brendan Adler made it 4-0 and ended Tiger starting pitcher Welch's day on the mound.

However, freshman left-hander Aidan Terronez came on and continued his stellar postseason. Terronez (5-2) allowed one run on four hits in 4 1/3 innings and recorded five strikeouts to improve to 3-0 this postseason.

"I just had to pitch my game and give our bats time to get hot," said Terronez. "They did it at the right time, and our defense was stellar. I knew I couldn't get too comfortable (with the lead). I just had to keep on throwing strikes."

Apart from allowing a fourth-inning run that got the Grey Ghosts within 8-5, that is exactly what Terronez did.

"Seeing the growth from Aidan, he doesn't throw like a freshman," said Basala. "He didn't have his best stuff today, but he had mature stuff, he kept grinding and attacking the strike zone, and did an excellent job."

Sherrard picked up some more runs in the sixth and seventh innings as three IVC errors and Holland Anderson's seventh-inning RBI double gave the Tigers a little extra insurance.

Now, they await the winner of Friday's semifinal between Brimfield-Elmwood (25-2) and Erie-Prophetstown (11-13) in Saturday's 11 a.m. sectional final.

"I feel like we were not properly ranked for the postseason," Welch stated. "We underperformed in the regular season, but we're showing our true colors now."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0