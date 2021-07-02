Big inning spurs Bettendorf baseball past Camanche

CLINTON — It took a while to get adjusted to the game, but the Bettendorf baseball team offense came through when it really mattered.
After largely being held off of the bases for the first four innings, the Bulldogs erupted for four runs in the fifth inning and took a 5-3 win over Camanche at Nelson Corp Field in Clinton on Friday night.
Carter Furness emptied the loaded bases with a three-RBI double in the top of the fifth to make it a tie game after Camanche scored in the second and third innings. Luke Carroll stepped up next and knocked in Furness with a single to give the Bulldogs a 4-3 lead.
The double was the only hit of the night for Furness who went 1-for-3, but scored twice after being walked in the fifth inning and scoring on a single from Lucas Bowe.
While the Bulldogs made good contact in the first four innings, Camanche's great defense stopped Bettendorf from making anything out of it, but coach Blake Hanna's confidence in his team never wavered.
"Camanche is a really solid team, and to beat a great team like them feels really good," Hanna said. "We told our guys to go up to the plate and grind out the at bats and trust that they could make something happen. They had a good approach and all it took was a few good swings."
Furness came away as the hero for the Bulldogs, but the senior knows that any of the guys on the team could have stepped up to the plate and got the job done.
"I have to give all the credit for the guys in front of me for getting on base," Furness said. "The top of our lineup went out and did their job, and then it was my turn to go out there and do the same."
Camanche got the scoring started in the bottom of the second inning after Zach Erwin reached on an error and Kaiden Jenkins hit an RBI sac fly to put the Indians up 1-0.
Then in the bottom of the third, Tucker Dickherber scored on an RBI single from Mike Delzell. Delzell scored on the very next at bat as Mason Byrns hit a massive double to left field that graces the wall and made it 3-0, the last score of the game for the Indians.
After the fifth inning, Hanna felt a shift in the atmosphere around his team and felt the energy in the dugout.
"We are a team that really feeds off of the dugout getting loud," Hanna said. "The four spot in the fifth really helped us gain some confidence, and our bench, the 10th man, really showed up after that."
Furness appreciated the effort from the whole team, whether they made it into the lineup card or not.
"It's huge to have those guys in the dugout really bring the energy and boost our confidence," Furness said. "I think it really helped our relief pitching come up big late in the game."
Camanche coach Daryll Cochran loves playing at Nelson Corp Field but felt that his team was adversely affected by the larger facility.
"I think in any other stadiums we had a few big hits that would have ended up as home runs," Cochran said. "I'm really happy with how we played and tonight showed that we can go out and compete with anyone. The outcome wasn't what we wanted, but we put the pressure on them when it mattered and just didn't come through."
The Indians dropped to 17-6 with the loss, and the Bulldogs moved to 8-19 on the season.
With the postseason fast approaching, Furness said the Bulldogs are laser focused on each individual game.
"All of our guys are focused on hitting the ball hard," Furness said. "Sometimes it will fall, sometimes it won't. We just have to approach each at bat with the same plan and positive mindset."