Big inning spurs Bettendorf baseball past Camanche

CLINTON — It took a while to get adjusted to the game, but the Bettendorf baseball team offense came through when it really mattered.

After largely being held off of the bases for the first four innings, the Bulldogs erupted for four runs in the fifth inning and took a 5-3 win over Camanche at Nelson Corp Field in Clinton on Friday night.

Carter Furness emptied the loaded bases with a three-RBI double in the top of the fifth to make it a tie game after Camanche scored in the second and third innings. Luke Carroll stepped up next and knocked in Furness with a single to give the Bulldogs a 4-3 lead.

The double was the only hit of the night for Furness who went 1-for-3, but scored twice after being walked in the fifth inning and scoring on a single from Lucas Bowe.

While the Bulldogs made good contact in the first four innings, Camanche's great defense stopped Bettendorf from making anything out of it, but coach Blake Hanna's confidence in his team never wavered.

"Camanche is a really solid team, and to beat a great team like them feels really good," Hanna said. "We told our guys to go up to the plate and grind out the at bats and trust that they could make something happen. They had a good approach and all it took was a few good swings."