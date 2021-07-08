Big innings fuel North sweep

ELDRIDGE — In a bit of twist, the Davenport North baseball team started what it finished Thursday night.
The Wildcats set the stage for a sweep of North Scott in a Mississippi Athletic Conference doubleheader by batting around in the first inning of a 7-6 victory in the nightcap.
That came after every batter in the North lineup hit in the top of the ninth inning to help the Wildcats finish off a 9-5 victory in the opener.
North spotted itself a four-run lead in the nightcap after breaking a 4-4 tie by scoring five times in the ninth inning of the extra-innings first game.
"We felt after winning the opener, if we could get some early runs in the second game we could put ourselves in a pretty good position," Wildcats coach Cory Wachal said. “But, this was the type of night where we needed every run we could get."
It played out that way after the Lancers fought back from a 7-1 deficit midway through the fifth inning, using an RBI single by Sam Skarich to cap a three-run fifth before scoring twice on a pair of North errors in the seventh to pull within one run.
A dropped fly ball off the bat of Parker Ruth brought Cody Sunny home with the final run, but Logan Moss, in relief of starter Clayton Spratt, recorded the final out to extend a North winning streak to six games.
"We’ve felt like we’ve been close all year, but we’ve continued to work at it, and that work is paying off," Wachal said.
A pair of walks positioned North for a fast start in the nightcap.
A bloop single by Nolan Mosier, a single to left by Cody Baumer, a bases-loaded walk drawn by Milo Kelley and a fielder’s choice off the bat of Elijah Hinton methodically allowed the Wildcats to give Spratt a 4-0 lead to work with before he threw his first pitch.
The senior scattered eight hits over six-plus innings in a game which saw North use run-scoring singles by Baumer, Kelley and Daleyn Bruce extend the lead to 7-1 midway through the fifth inning.
"Spratt did a nice job of throwing strikes," Wachal said. "He wanted to finish, but after they got a couple on in the seventh, we wanted to give them a different look and Logan came in and finished it up."
In the opener, a five-run ninth inning for North (15-17, 8-10 MAC) decided things after North Scott sent the game into extra innings by scoring once in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Bruce opened the ninth inning with a double for the Wildcats and didn’t have to wait long before breaking a 4-4 tie.
North’s Jayden Noriega laid down a bunt, and two throwing errors on the play not only brought Bruce home but allowed Noriega to score as well when a throw to third skipped down the left field line.
A sacrifice fly by Spratt extended the Wildcats’ lead to 7-4 before Mosier cleared the fence in right with a two-run home run to finish off a four-RBI game and bring home North’s final two runs.
Mosier drove runs in with a third-inning sacrifice fly and a double down the left field line in the fifth, which gave the Wildcats a 4-1 advantage.
Campbell rallied the Lancers (21-13, 11-7).
He completed a three-hit game with a two-run double to center in the fifth that pulled North Scott within 4-3 and another double in the seventh to tie the game.
His seventh-inning double scored Cody Sunny, who had opened the inning with a single.
Campbell advanced to third on a wild pitch and North Scott loaded the bases with two outs before Kelley coaxed an inning-ending groundout to force extra innings.
Kelley limited the Lancers to three hits over the final four innings after replacing starter Jacob Lechvar in the eight-hit win.