Big innings fuel North sweep

ELDRIDGE — In a bit of twist, the Davenport North baseball team started what it finished Thursday night.

The Wildcats set the stage for a sweep of North Scott in a Mississippi Athletic Conference doubleheader by batting around in the first inning of a 7-6 victory in the nightcap.

That came after every batter in the North lineup hit in the top of the ninth inning to help the Wildcats finish off a 9-5 victory in the opener.

North spotted itself a four-run lead in the nightcap after breaking a 4-4 tie by scoring five times in the ninth inning of the extra-innings first game.

"We felt after winning the opener, if we could get some early runs in the second game we could put ourselves in a pretty good position," Wildcats coach Cory Wachal said. “But, this was the type of night where we needed every run we could get."

It played out that way after the Lancers fought back from a 7-1 deficit midway through the fifth inning, using an RBI single by Sam Skarich to cap a three-run fifth before scoring twice on a pair of North errors in the seventh to pull within one run.