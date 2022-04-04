Big innings, Sevier lead UT to WB6-opening win

Only a sophomore, Jayson Sevier is shaping up to be a potential ace of the United Township High School baseball team's pitching staff.

Already with one win under his belt this spring, Sevier got the ball for the Panthers' Western Big 6 Conference opener Monday, and once again he delivered.

Allowing one earned run on three hits in 5 1/3 innings, Sevier also benefitted from a pair of big innings that enabled the Panthers to post an 11-3 victory over Alleman at the UTHS diamond in East Moline.

"It's a good feeling," Sevier said of his 2-0 start, which included seven strikeouts in Monday's start. "The guys are making plays behind me, and we were putting the ball in play and scoring runs."

The first of UT's aforementioned big innings gave Sevier plenty of cushion. Already up 1-0 on a third-inning RBI single by Brody Meyers, the Panthers (3-1, 1-0 Big 6) scored four times in the bottom of the fourth to end Alleman senior ace Chase Carruthers' day.

At first, it seemed the Pioneers (1-2, 0-1 Big 6) would emerge unscathed as Kyler Trueblood and Isaac Graf, who had both singled to start the inning, were thrown out at home to keep it a one-run game.

However, a Braedon King RBI single, an error and two passed balls, and Landon Farnsworth swiping home on a double-steal had UT up 5-0 as Carruthers (1-1) left after 3 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs on six hits with a walk and five strikeouts.

"Obviously Chance is a good pitcher. We needed to do anything we could do to get him to throw more pitches and chase him out of the game early," said UT coach Mike Meyers. "It was good for us to get to him like we did in the fourth."

The hosts made it 6-0 in the bottom of the fifth on an RBI single by Jason Dean, and that looked to be more than plenty for Sevier. However, the Pioneers had other ideas.

Alleman came to life in the top of the sixth to score three times, with a one-out RBI single by Jason Bowker getting the Pioneers on the board and ending Sevier's day, with Graf coming on in relief.

Drew Lofgren then worked a bases-loaded walk, and Shawn Thorpe was hit by a pitch with two outs before Graf put out the fire and kept it a 6-3 game.

Any momentum Alleman generated by its rally was quickly dispelled by UT's five-run outburst in the home half of the sixth. A two-run single by senior first baseman Jack Risius (2-for-3) keyed the inning, with Kyler Trueblood (2-for-4) and Graf (2-for-3) adding RBI singles and King driving in his second run of the game.

"They'd just gotten three runs, so we felt like we needed to get at least two to make it more comfortable for us," said Risius. "But it wasn't just me. Everyone did it. It was a full team effort, which was good to see."

Risius also had praise for Sevier's yeoman mound work.

"That was huge," he said. "Alleman had a great pitcher on the mound, and it took us some time to figure him out. Jay gave us the time to do that."

Alleman coach Jerry Burkhead felt his club continued to make positive strides as it played for the first time in nine days.

"I saw some definite positives, things to build off of today," he said. "Defensively, we threw out a couple of runners (at the plate), and after we got down 6-0, we made it a 6-3 game and gave ourselves a chance. Despite the final score, I thought we improved today."

With the Pioneers returning to Big 6 action with Tuesday's doubleheader at Sterling, Burkhead hopes to see continued growth.

"That's another opportunity for us to improve," Burkhead said. "The more game experience we get, the better off we'll be."

