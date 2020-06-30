Bloom backs up Kinney as Sabers beat Indians

The Sabers added to their lead in the fourth inning. John McConohy hit a one-out single, took second on an error by Camanche catcher Mason Byrns and reached third on a wild pitch.

That allowed Thein to drive in his second run of the night with a groundout to second base.

The Indians (6-3) had their chance in the sixth inning. Kinney hit Tucker Dickherber and Byrns — both for the second time — to put runners on first and second with one out. Delzell hit a single to load the bases and Cade Everson drove home a run with a 6-4 fielder's choice.

But that was it for the Indians, as Kinney got Brayden Lodge to ground out to Bloom to end the inning and Boomer Johnson closed out the game in relief.

"That's kind of been our struggle so far this year is capitalizing in opportune times like that, we've been leaving a ton of guys on base and it's just snowballing right now," Camanche head coach Darryl Cochran said. "We just need to keep grinding, keep at it and hopefully we'll start hitting."

Erwin, a sophomore, took the loss but struck out four and only allowed two earned runs against one of the top teams in the state.

"I don't think he had his best stuff tonight. ... I think he was missing a little bit but that said, he did pitch well and gutted it out," Cochran said. "DeWitt's a very good ball team and we just need to clean up our defense. ... Keep grinding and hopefully they'll start falling for us."

