Bloom backs up Kinney as Sabers beat Indians

DEWITT — A good shortstop can sometimes be a pitcher's best friend.
That was certainly the case Tuesday night, as Central DeWitt shortstop Henry Bloom was stout backing up pitcher Tucker Kinney, recording six assists and one putout to help the Class 3A top-ranked Sabers beat Class 2A No. 10 Camanche 3-2 at Central DeWitt High School.
"I've noticed you have to be really aggressive and attack the ball, not sit back and let it come to you," Bloom said. "Every game I'm getting more and more confident, I feel more in my place."
Bloom is quickly improving after taking over for all-district player Devin Hurdle this season. He did have one error, his fourth on the year but did more than enough to make up for it.
"He's making bigger strides than I thought. I wasn't sure I was going to put the pressure on him to be our shortstop ... but his experience at second base last year in some big games has really helped him this year," Central DeWitt head coach Shane Sikkema said. "The thing about Henry is he's such a hard worker, he's very focused at practice and you can see it in the games. His defense has gotten so much better because of the work he's put in during practice since June 1."
Bloom's play helped Kinney grab the win, making a rare start with the Sabers sandwiching games with Camanche and Clinton between a pair of conference doubleheaders this week.
Kinney had spent much of his first three seasons catching for the Sabers (12-1), but after breaking his wrist last season, he has been used more as a utility player this year.
Tuesday, that included pitching, as he went six innings after previously pitching just 32.2 innings in his varsity career.
It wasn't the prettiest of starts, as Kinney hit four batters, allowed four hits and walked one. But it was effective, thanks in part to his defense, spearheaded by Bloom.
"I was just nervous about throwing strikes, that was just my main goal," Kinney said. "I knew if I threw strikes and didn't hit that many batters, we'd come out on top."
Camanche took an early lead, taking advantage of a pair of hit batters to set the table for Caleb Delzell, who had an RBI single to put the Indians on the board.
The Sabers responded in the second inning, as Kinney led off the inning with a single, then courtesy runner Tyler Herington stole second base.
Camanche pitcher Zach Erwin got the next two batters out, but Noah Thein hit a two-out double to score Herington, then came home on an RBI single up the middle from Bloom, a welcome site for the junior, who came into the game hitting just .194.
"It was kind of lucky but I'll take it. I'm still struggling and I've got to work on my swing and figure it out," Bloom said. "In baseball, you'll just take whatever you can get."
The Sabers added to their lead in the fourth inning. John McConohy hit a one-out single, took second on an error by Camanche catcher Mason Byrns and reached third on a wild pitch.
That allowed Thein to drive in his second run of the night with a groundout to second base.
The Indians (6-3) had their chance in the sixth inning. Kinney hit Tucker Dickherber and Byrns — both for the second time — to put runners on first and second with one out. Delzell hit a single to load the bases and Cade Everson drove home a run with a 6-4 fielder's choice.
But that was it for the Indians, as Kinney got Brayden Lodge to ground out to Bloom to end the inning and Boomer Johnson closed out the game in relief.
"That's kind of been our struggle so far this year is capitalizing in opportune times like that, we've been leaving a ton of guys on base and it's just snowballing right now," Camanche head coach Darryl Cochran said. "We just need to keep grinding, keep at it and hopefully we'll start hitting."
Erwin, a sophomore, took the loss but struck out four and only allowed two earned runs against one of the top teams in the state.
"I don't think he had his best stuff tonight. ... I think he was missing a little bit but that said, he did pitch well and gutted it out," Cochran said. "DeWitt's a very good ball team and we just need to clean up our defense. ... Keep grinding and hopefully they'll start falling for us."
