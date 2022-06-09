Blue Devils answer Bulldogs, earn sweep

A growing Davenport Central baseball team had all of the answers Thursday.

Five times in a doubleheader sweep of Bettendorf, the Blue Devils answered runs by the Bulldogs in the top half of the inning with runs of their own in bottom half.

That included in the bottom of the seventh inning of a 7-6 walk-off win in the opener and coming from behind three times to earn an 8-6 victory in the nightcap of the Mississippi Athletic Conference twin bill at Brady Street Field.

"It was a pretty resilient effort in both games," Central coach Colin Gisel said. "We’ve emphasized situational hitting since day one and as our guys gain experience, they’ve developed the ability to do what they did in these games. They responded the right way when they were challenged."

A bases-loaded bunt by Ty Harmsen in the bottom of the seventh inning brought home in the winning run in the Blue Devils’ walk-off win in the first game.

Gisel said Harmsen made the call to attempt the bunt.

"That was his decision," Gisel said. "We empower our guys to do that when they feel the situation was right."

Harmsen’s difference-making bunt came after the Bulldogs forced the issue, scoring three two-out runs in the top of the seventh to tie a game Central had led 5-0 after two innings.

Bettendorf was held to six hits by Central pitchers Maddox Sullivan and Charlie Wooldridge, but a leadoff double by Jack Reilly fueled the Bulldogs’ final-inning comeback.

Wrigley Matthys cut the Central edge to 6-4 with an RBI single before Connor Chase connected on a two-run homer to left to even the score at 6-6.

With one out in the bottom half of the seventh, a hit batter and a dropped fly ball in right led to a call to the bullpen ,and Corbin Simatovich coaxed a walk off of Hayden Bargman to load the bases.

Harmsen followed by dropping a bunt midway between home plate and the pitcher’s mound.

Bargman slipped as he attempted to get to the ball and had no chance to field it, allowing Landin Ewert to score the game-deciding run.

“A year ago, we don’t come back after giving up those runs. We’re done. But the kids who stuck with it, the kids who have been working since January, they are starting to show what they can do,’’ Gisel said.

A fast start helped put the Blue Devils in a position to earn their first conference win of the season.

As Sullivan retired the Bulldogs in order in the first two innings, Central grabbed a 5-0 lead.

An error brought a run home in the first inning before a two-run single by Sullivan and a two-run double by Zach Faulkiner allowed the Blue Devils to open a five-run advantage through two.

Jack Reilly hit a two-run homer in the third to begin Bettendorf’s comeback.

The Blue Devils came from behind in the nightcap as well after the Bulldogs (7-7, 4-4 MAC) put a pair of runs up in the top of the first.

Central scored four in its half of the inning, then rallied again.

Bettendorf used a run-scoring double by Parker Miller and an RBI single from T.J. Eikenberry in the third inning to tie the nightcap before taking a 5-4 lead in the fourth when Braedon Roome scored on a wild pitch.

The Blue Devils (7-7, 2-4) moved ahead to stay in the bottom of the inning, taking a 6-5 lead on a two-run double by Sullivan and extending the lead to 7-5 when Wyatt Hillyer drove in a run with an infield single.

Bettendorf pulled within 7-6 in the top of the fifth but a sacrifice fly by Sullivan provided the margin of victory as Ewert finished things off on the mound, striking out eight over four innings while combining with Harmsen on an eight-hit win.

