Blue Devils, Sabers split marathon doubleheader

DEWITT — Ty Harmsen was the spark plug at the top. Jacob Smith was an unexpected run-producer at the bottom.

The Davenport Central baseball team received some help in the middle, too.

Harmsen, the Blue Devils’ leadoff hitter, and Smith, the No. 9 hitter, each collected four hits and three RBIs as Central outlasted Central DeWitt 18-12 in the opening game of Thursday night’s Mississippi Athletic Conference doubleheader at Central DeWitt High School.

Spurred by a four-run sixth inning, Central DeWitt salvaged a split with an 8-5 victory in the nightcap. The twinbill lasted more than 5 1/2 hours.

Central (8-12, 3-7 MAC) erupted for nine runs in an opening inning that took almost 45 minutes to finish. Central DeWitt never did recover.

The game featured 30 hits and 13 errors between the sides.

Harmsen had a double to lead off the game and delivered a run-scoring single later in the frame as the Blue Devils sent 14 batters to the plate. The Sabers (8-12, 3-7) committed four errors in the inning, including two dropped fly balls, as starter Noah Thein lasted just seven hitters.

Smith, who came into the doubleheader with only nine hits all season and batting under .200, was on base all five times. He drew a bases-loaded walk in the first, had a leadoff single and scored in the third, a run-scoring single in the fourth, a bloop single in the sixth and another RBI safety in the seventh.

After its early nine-run outburst, Central kept tacking on. It had three runs in the third, one in the fourth and four in the sixth, including a two-run double off the right field fence from Harmsen.

It was just the second time in 19 games Central scored more than 10 runs in a game this season.

Central DeWitt couldn’t get out of its own way. The Sabers finished with nine errors, and their pitching staff allowed six free passes.

Coach Shane Sikkema’s squad collected 14 hits.

Thein, Tyson Dunne and Jacob Maher, the top three hitters in the Sabers’ order, each had three hits. Maher was a single shy of the cycle as he drove in three runs. Dunne had two doubles and four RBIs.

Charles Wooldridge threw three innings of relief to get the win.

In Game 2, Central scored two runs in each of the first two innings, but was held in check after that by Kyle Bixby and Jacob Maher.

The Sabers, meanwhile, seized control late.

After Wyatt Penniston reached on a one-out error in the sixth, Thein was hit by a pitch. Dunne followed with a run-scoring double and then Jacob Maher ripped a two-run single to give the Sabers the lead.

Bixby added another run with a triple to right center. Bixby finished with three hits and was on base all four times in the second game.

Marshal McDermott recorded three hits while Maddox Sullivan had two for Central in the nightcap.

Jacob Maher recorded the final four outs, including three strikeouts, to get the win for the Sabers.

