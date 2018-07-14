MAQUOKETA — An up-and-down season for the Davenport Central baseball team ended on Saturday night on a down note.
Managing just two hits against the ace of the Dubuque Senior staff, Central fell to the Rams 5-0 in a Class 4A substate game at Maquoketa High School. The game was originally scheduled for Friday night at Brady Street Stadium, but the heavy storms that hit the area on Friday made the field unplayable.
Senior (15-24-1) advances to face Davenport West on Monday at 7 p.m. in a regional semifinal. The winner of that contest then will take on North Scott for the right to advance to state on Wednesday.
Central came into the playoffs as the No. 2 seed in the region and had just finished in a second-place tie with Davenport Assumption in the Mississippi Athletic Conference race. The Blue Devils, with a roster made up mostly of juniors, won 25 games in the regular season and surpassed many expectations.
But that didn't seem to help the Blue Devils as they could do very little with Rams pitcher Carter Stevens. Stevens held Central to just two singles up the middle and allowed just six baserunners in the complete-game shutout.
Senior coach Andrew Reese said Stevens actually came into the contest with a record of just 1-4, but Reese added Stevens' earned run average was close to 2.00, and he said the right-hander usually lost those decisions by one run, including a pair of 1-0 defeats. While Stevens' stuff was not overpowering (only two strikeouts), he kept the Blue Devils from making solid contact the whole game.
"We had contact but we didn't have any hard contact," Central coach Chris Cartee said. "We had a lot of weak contact, and it was easy (defensive) plays for those guys, and they made them."
Blue Devils pitcher Ed VanCamp did not pitch poorly. The senior went all seven innings, allowing just six hits and the five runs, although only four runs were earned. Senior got all the runs it needed, as it turned out, in the second inning when a normally reliable Central defense had a tough time.
An infield error, a misplayed ball in the outfield and a likely ill-advised infield throw on a double steal gave the Rams they chances they needed. Senior's Nathan Swift drove in one run with a base hit and later stole home on the double steal. Erik Tupper added an RBI on a fielder's choice and the Rams went up 3-0.
Burly sophomore Andrue Henry later blasted a solo home run in the seventh to center-field and Luke Millius chipped in an RBI hit in the seventh to give the Rams a 5-0 cushion before Central's last at-bat.
"We had that one inning (the second) where we kind of stunk it up defensively a little bit but the bottom line is if you don't score it does not matter," Cartee said.
Nick Fleming was on base three times for the Blue Devils and had one of the two hits. Despite being a little shaky at times defensively, catcher Zach Wirt, shortstop Will Kranz, first baseman Spencer Darland and center-fielder Brendan Gogulich did make several nice plays to try and help keep the Blue Devils close.
However, Central's season closes after a roller-coaster ride that saw it come within one out of sweeping the best team in Class 3A in Davenport Assumption then winning games against Davenport West and North Scott in their last at-bats. But tough losses to Muscatine and Davenport North cost the Blue Devils a chance at a piece of the MAC title.
The Blue Devils have the potential to be a force in 2019 with only six seniors out of the 22 players listed on the playoff roster. In the end, Cartee said he was proud of his team during a season Cartee characterized as 'not boring.'
"We had way more highs than lows, especially with our last-inning comebacks," Cartee said. "It's been a really enjoyable season, and that is fun when kids are not expected to do anything and they rise to the occasion."