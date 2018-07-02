Pegged to finish sixth in the Mississippi Athletic Conference preseason poll by the coaches in May, Davenport Central's baseball team is tied for the league lead going into the final night of conference play.
The Blue Devils' late-inning magic struck again Monday night.
Under a cloud of controversy, Class 4A eighth-ranked Central swept sixth-ranked North Scott in a pair of extra-inning contests at Brady Street Stadium, 8-7 and 4-3.
"I didn't expect this at all," Central coach Chris Cartee said. "It was probably accurate we were picked sixth, but our philosophy was to just keep improving and be ready to play in July. We've done that.
"I'm happy we're here."
North Scott and Central go into Thursday tied at 12-4 in the MAC. Assumption is a game back at 11-5. North Scott plays host to Davenport West while Central travels to Davenport North and Assumption welcomes Burlington.
"We might not have the reputation for being on top, but our team chemistry has been really good this year," Central outfielder Josh Hann said. "We've come together well."
Central (22-8) won both games in its last at-bat, marking the seventh and eighth times it has done that this season.
None was more controversial than the second game.
After North Scott (21-7) took a 3-2 lead in the top half of the ninth, Central won in very unusual fashion.
Central loaded the bases with one out. Brendan Gogulich skied a ball to right field that was caught for the second out. When the Lancer outfielder threw the ball in, it short-hopped the first baseman and ricocheted into the "dead zone" along the first-base line reserved for television cameras and photographers.
As a result, it was ruled out of play and baserunners are awarded two bases. It led to the tying and winning runs for the Blue Devils.
"It is a heck of a way to lose a game," Cartee said. "I do feel bad for them."
North Scott, in fact, thought it had won the game and started celebrating. After the ball went into the dead zone, the first baseman retrieved it and fired home to tag out Noah Schafer at the plate.
The umpires conversed and reversed the call, saying the ball was in the dead zone.
"That's the rule and how you have to roll with it," North Scott co-coach Brad Ward said. "You can't change their minds.
"It is frustrating to lose that way when you had leads in the last inning twice. We couldn't finish it out."
Central prevailed in Game 1 in dramatic fashion.
North Scott led 7-6 going into the bottom of the eighth, but a Will Kranz RBI single tied the game.
Then Adin DeLaRosa lofted a fly ball to right field. Kyle Denison charged and appeared to make the catch. The base umpire ruled the ball was dropped.
Two hitters later, Spencer Darland's check swing single to right field plated Kranz for the triumph.
"We always preach to our guys, as long as there is time left in the game, until you run out of time, you still have a chance," Cartee said. "That's what we promote.
"We're trying to get them to believe, and they've done a nice job of that."
The Blue Devils have won their last four conference games in their final at-bat.
Darland finished with three hits in the opener. Hann propelled Central with three hits in the nightcap.
North Scott, meanwhile, received three hits from Jake Matthaidess in Game 1. Cayle Webster launched a solo home run in the nightcap.
"Two disappointing defeats and tough games to lose," Ward said. "We've got to find a way to forget about it and move on.
"We're still in the running for at least a share of the conference title. We've still got a lot to play for."