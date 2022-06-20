Bohonek goes the distance as Bettendorf, North Scott split DH

Bettendorf High School pitcher Luke Bohonek believes the Bulldogs baseball team is better than its record might indicate.

The Bulldogs tapped into some of that potential Monday against North Scott as they won 8-4 before falling 5-4 in the nightcap to split the Mississippi Athletic Conference doubleheader in Eldridge.

Bohonek pitched a complete game in the opener to improve to 4-0 on the season. He struck out three with two walks, scattering seven hits and allowing two earned runs.

Bettendorf (8-13, 5-7 MAC) had eight hits, four walks, and took advantage of six errors by the Lancers (16-11, 9-3) in Game 1.

Bohonek said his curveball was working in the win against a dangerous offensive lineup.

“I just had to keep them off balance and kind of work backward in counts with the curveballs. They’re a good hitting team and we know a lot of their players and what they’re good at.”

North Scott starter Sam Skarich (2-2) had 11 strikeouts over six innings but was saddled with the loss as just two of his eight runs allowed were earned.

Connor Chase hit a pair of two-run singles, Aidan Hamner had an RBI and Wrigley Matthys had two hits and one RBI in Bettendorf’s win.

Bohonek also scored three runs from the leadoff spot in the victory.

“We hit it where it was pitched and found some holes and had good, timely hitting for some big innings,” he said, “and capitalized on some of their errors.

“I believe we’re a lot better than what our record shows. We’ve had a tough run here. … I think we’ll get rolling going into substate these next couple of weeks. It’s a feel-good win for us.”

In Game 2, Bettendorf junior Casey Krager’s two-run single made it a one-run game with two outs in the seventh before a grounder ended it.

North Scott’s Ryan Campbell tripled in Skarich in the bottom of the sixth for an insurance run that turned out to be vital for the win.

Cody Sunny (6-0) went six innings before Dylan Akers closed out the Lancer win as they out-hit the Bulldogs 12-9 and had just two errors. Sunny and Campbell each had two hits and one RBI. Campbell hit a solo home run in the opener and continues to stay hot at the plate.

North Scott co-coach Brad Ward said it was important the team came out of the second game with a win. He credited Bettendorf after a competitive twinbill.

“Obviously we were disappointed with our performance in Game 1 with the errors,” he said. “You can’t do that with any team. We’d get beat by anybody if we play like that and it’s just unacceptable on our part.”

