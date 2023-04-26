Aledo Mercer County corralled Sherrard's offense and never let go to fuel a 6-0 victory in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on April 26.

In recent action on April 18, Sherrard faced off against Aledo Mercer County and Aledo Mercer County took on Orion on April 19 at Aledo Mercer County High School.

