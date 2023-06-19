Bettendorf Pleasant Valley stoked the fire early and maintained the flame for a 6-4 victory against Davenport Central in an Iowa high school baseball matchup.
In recent action on June 15, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy and Davenport Central took on Ankeny Centennial on June 10 at Davenport Central High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.