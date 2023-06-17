Bettendorf tacks win on Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 8-1

Bettendorf recorded a big victory over Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 8-1 at Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln High on June 17 in Iowa baseball action.

Convincing fashion: Davenport Assumption handles Williamsburg 12-3

Davenport Assumption handled Williamsburg 12-3 in an impressive showing in an Iowa high school baseball matchup.

Davenport Assumption outlasts Burlington Notre Dame in topsy-turvy battle 5-1

Davenport Assumption handed Burlington Notre Dame a tough 5-1 loss in an Iowa high school baseball matchup on June 17.

Stop sign: Goose Lake Northeast renders Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep's offense pointless 10-0

Defense dominated as Goose Lake Northeast pitched a 10-0 shutout of Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep on June 17 in Iowa baseball action.

Marion rally stops Davenport Central 9-5

Marion dug itself out of a third-inning hole and pulled away a 9-5 win over Davenport Central in Iowa high school baseball on June 17.

