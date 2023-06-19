Bettendorf Pleasant Valley strikes first, strikes hard to derail Davenport Central 6-4

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley stoked the fire early and maintained the flame for a 6-4 victory against Davenport Central in an Iowa high school baseball matchup.

Davenport Assumption outclasses Davenport North 4-1

Riding a wave of production, Davenport Assumption surfed over Davenport North 4-1 in Iowa high school baseball on June 19.

In recent action on June 14, Davenport North faced off against Wilton and Davenport Assumption took on Burlington on June 13 at Davenport Assumption High School.

Davenport Assumption tells Davenport North "No Soup For You" in shutout 17-0

Dominating defense was the calling card of Davenport Assumption as it shut out Davenport North 17-0 on June 19 in Iowa baseball.

In recent action on June 14, Davenport North faced off against Wilton and Davenport Assumption took on Burlington on June 13 at Davenport Assumption High School.

Off and running: Goose Lake Northeast's quick trick is no treat for Durant 9-5

Goose Lake Northeast broke to an early lead and topped Durant 9-5 at Goose Lake Northeast High on June 19 in Iowa baseball action.

In recent action on June 14, Goose Lake Northeast faced off against Calamus-Wheatland.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.