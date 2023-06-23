Camanche blitzes Preston Easton Valley in dominating victory 12-2
Camanche scored early and often to roll over Preston Easton Valley 12-2 in an Iowa high school baseball matchup.
In recent action on June 10, Camanche faced off against Calamus-Wheatland.
Goose Lake Northeast survives close clash with Wilton 2-1
It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Goose Lake Northeast wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 2-1 over Wilton in Iowa high school baseball action on June 23.
In recent action on June 17, Goose Lake Northeast faced off against Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep and Wilton took on Davenport North on June 14 at Davenport North High School.
Waukee knocks off Bettendorf Pleasant Valley 4-3
Waukee surfed the tension to ride to a 4-3 win over Bettendorf Pleasant Valley in an Iowa high school baseball matchup on June 23.
Recently on June 19, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley squared off with Davenport Central in a baseball game.
Wellman Mid-Prairie stops Durant in snug affair 12-11
The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Wellman Mid-Prairie didn't mind, dispatching Durant 12-11 on June 23 in Iowa baseball action.
