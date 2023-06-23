Camanche blitzes Preston Easton Valley in dominating victory 12-2

Camanche scored early and often to roll over Preston Easton Valley 12-2 in an Iowa high school baseball matchup.

In recent action on June 10, Camanche faced off against Calamus-Wheatland.

Goose Lake Northeast survives close clash with Wilton 2-1

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Goose Lake Northeast wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 2-1 over Wilton in Iowa high school baseball action on June 23.

Waukee knocks off Bettendorf Pleasant Valley 4-3

Waukee surfed the tension to ride to a 4-3 win over Bettendorf Pleasant Valley in an Iowa high school baseball matchup on June 23.

Recently on June 19, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley squared off with Davenport Central in a baseball game.

Wellman Mid-Prairie stops Durant in snug affair 12-11

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Wellman Mid-Prairie didn't mind, dispatching Durant 12-11 on June 23 in Iowa baseball action.

